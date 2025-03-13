Delays on A92 in north-east Fife after 3-vehicle crash

Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle crash on the A92 near Wormit.

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway, near Kinnear Tower, just after 8am on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland says the road is restricted in both directions.

Google Maps traffic data shows there are long delays northbound.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one fire engine was called to the scene but said it had no further information.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

