Person found dead on Stirling railway line

A person has been found dead on a Stirling railway line.

Locals reported a large turnout of emergency services at the Cambuskenneth level crossing on Ladysneuk Road at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

National Rail said on its website that a person had been hit by a train on the line between Stirling and Alloa, with services disrupted for the rest of the night.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police confirmed an investigation is under way.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line close to Stirling station at 9.30pm on Wednesday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances behind the person’s death.”