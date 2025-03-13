News Person found dead on Stirling railway line An investigation has been launched by British Transport Police. By Neil Henderson March 13 2025, 11:15am March 13 2025, 11:15am Share Person found dead on Stirling railway line Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5201013/person-found-dead-stirling-railway-line/ Copy Link The Cambuskenneth level crossing on Ladysneuk Road in Stirling. Image: Google Street View A person has been found dead on a Stirling railway line. Locals reported a large turnout of emergency services at the Cambuskenneth level crossing on Ladysneuk Road at around 9.30pm on Wednesday. National Rail said on its website that a person had been hit by a train on the line between Stirling and Alloa, with services disrupted for the rest of the night. A spokesperson for British Transport Police confirmed an investigation is under way. Police investigate after person found dead on Stirling railway line A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line close to Stirling station at 9.30pm on Wednesday following reports of a casualty on the tracks. “Paramedics also attended, however, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. “Officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances behind the person’s death.”