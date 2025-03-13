Gladiators star in running to become new Dundee University rector

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy is to be a candidate in the race to be the next Dundee University rector election.

The TV star, aka Sabre, is one of four who will campaign to represent student interests in front of university chiefs.

Those vying for votes are set to face-off in a debate on Friday at the university.

Competing against Sheli for the role at the troubled institution is current rector Keith Harris, who was elected in 2022.

In February, North East Scotland MSP Maggie Chapman announced her plans to stand for the position.

At the time, she said she wanted to “shine a light” on the management at the institution, currently struggling with a £35 million budget deficit.

On Tuesday, stunned staff were told that 632 full-time equivalent roles could be axed as part of a dramatic plan to cut costs.

Mubarak Babalola has also been named as a candidate for the job.

A biomedical sciences graduate, Babalola was named DUSA’s Vice President of Academia in 2023.

Each of the four have been nominated with the support from at least 50 students.

What does the university rector do?

The rector works with the students’ association, DUSA, to share issues raised by students.

Whoever is elected can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms of three years.

They hold a seat on the university’s governing court, which will play a crucial role in recovering from the financial crisis.

Students will be able to cast their vote for the new rector from Friday.

Voting will continue until Friday March 21.

Sheli will join her fellow candidates at a debate night which will be held on Friday at 6pm.

The event, held at Dalhousie Lecture Theatre 1, will give students the opportunity to hear each candidate’s plans.

The Courier has taken a look at McCoy’s career, from Fife schoolgirl to popular TV star.