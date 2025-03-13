Gladiators star in running to become new Dundee University rector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gladiators star in running to become new Dundee University rector

Sheli McCoy will stand against current rector Keith Harris and North East Scotland MSP Maggie Chapman.

By Ben MacDonald
Gladiators star Sheli McCoy
Dundee native Sheli McCoy is one of four candidates. Image: BBC

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy is to be a candidate in the race to be the next Dundee University rector election.

The TV star, aka Sabre, is one of four who will campaign to represent student interests in front of university chiefs.

Those vying for votes are set to face-off in a debate on Friday at the university.

Competing against Sheli for the role at the troubled institution is current rector Keith Harris, who was elected in 2022.

The university’s current rector, Keith Harris, is standing for re-election. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In February, North East Scotland MSP Maggie Chapman announced her plans to stand for the position.

At the time, she said she wanted to “shine a light” on the management at the institution, currently struggling with a £35 million budget deficit.

On Tuesday, stunned staff were told that 632 full-time equivalent roles could be axed as part of a dramatic plan to cut costs.

Mubarak Babalola has also been named as a candidate for the job.

A biomedical sciences graduate, Babalola was named DUSA’s Vice President of Academia in 2023.

Each of the four have been nominated with the support from at least 50 students.

What does the university rector do?

The rector works with the students’ association, DUSA, to share issues raised by students.

Whoever is elected can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms of three years.

They hold a seat on the university’s governing court, which will play a crucial role in recovering from the financial crisis.

Students will be able to cast their vote for the new rector from Friday.

Voting will continue until Friday March 21.

Sheli will join her fellow candidates at a debate night which will be held on Friday at 6pm.

The event, held at Dalhousie Lecture Theatre 1, will give students the opportunity to hear each candidate’s plans.

The Courier has taken a look at McCoy’s career, from Fife schoolgirl to popular TV star.

