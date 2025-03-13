27 solar panels approved for roof of Younger Hall in St Andrews

Twenty-seven solar panels have been approved for the roof of the century-old Younger Hall in St Andrews.

The plan for the art deco building in North Street is part of St Andrews University’s decarbonisation plan across its estate.

Councillors agreed to the move this week, despite an objection from the town’s community council.

They feared the three rows of panels on the roof of the east gable would spoil the conservation area.

However, Fife Council’s north east planning committee heard they would only be visible from the top of St Rule’s tower, 300 metres away.

The B-listed Younger Hall is St Andrews’ main music venue, hosting performances throughout the year.

It also hosts St Andrews University graduation ceremonies.

Younger Hall solar panels hardly visible from street level

Council planning officer Bennet Davis described the Younger Hall as a “monumental classical temple-fronted building”.

It was designed by architect Paul Waterhouse, who is also credited with Mount Melville House, University College Hospital in London, and prominent bank buildings in Paris, Brussels and Antwerp.

Mr Davis said the council supports proposals for all forms of renewable technology.

And it supports development where it will not harm historic or important architectural fabric.

There must also be no significant visual impact.

He said the university’s application meets those conditions.

And he added: “The solar panels will be mostly, if not entirely, out of view from street level.”

Community council objection ‘may be a mistake’

The planning bid received unanimous support from north east Fife councillors.

St Andrews Liberal Democrat member Jane Ann Liston commented: “Gannochy House is much more of a blight on the landscape and detracting from the Younger Hall than solar panels would be.”

Gannochy House is 1960s-built student accommodation next door to the hall.

Ms Liston added: “This has only come to the committee because of the objection of the community council.

“I will defend very strongly their right to do this and they do a great job usually.

“But to have objected, considering the climate emergency, to fitting photovoltaic tiles to the top of the Younger Hall – I think they may have made a mistake there.”