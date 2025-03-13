27 solar panels approved for roof of Younger Hall in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

27 solar panels approved for roof of Younger Hall in St Andrews

Councillors were assured the panels on the 100-year-old B-listed building will only be visible from the top of St Rule's Tower.

By Claire Warrender
The Younger Hall in St Andrews will get 27 solar panels
27 solar panels will be mounted on the roof of the Younger Hall in St Andrews. Image: Google.

Twenty-seven solar panels have been approved for the roof of the century-old Younger Hall in St Andrews.

The plan for the art deco building in North Street is part of St Andrews University’s decarbonisation plan across its estate.

Councillors agreed to the move this week, despite an objection from the town’s community council.

They feared the three rows of panels on the roof of the east gable would spoil the conservation area.

However, Fife Council’s north east planning committee heard they would only be visible from the top of St Rule’s tower, 300 metres away.

The B-listed Younger Hall is St Andrews’ main music venue, hosting performances throughout the year.

It also hosts St Andrews University graduation ceremonies.

Younger Hall solar panels hardly visible from street level

Council planning officer Bennet Davis described the Younger Hall as a “monumental classical temple-fronted building”.

It was designed by architect Paul Waterhouse, who is also credited with Mount Melville House, University College Hospital in London, and prominent bank buildings in Paris, Brussels and Antwerp.

Younger Hall solar panels will not be visible from ground level.
The Younger Hall solar panels will not be visible from ground level in St Andrews. Image: Google.

Mr Davis said the council supports proposals for all forms of renewable technology.

And it supports development where it will not harm historic or important architectural fabric.

There must also be no significant visual impact.

He said the university’s application meets those conditions.

And he added: “The solar panels will be mostly, if not entirely, out of view from street level.”

Community council objection ‘may be a mistake’

The planning bid received unanimous support from north east Fife councillors.

St Andrews Liberal Democrat member Jane Ann Liston commented: “Gannochy House is much more of a blight on the landscape and detracting from the Younger Hall than solar panels would be.”

Gannochy House is 1960s-built student accommodation next door to the hall.

Gannochy House in North Street, St Andrews, is next to the Younger Hall
Gannochy House, in North Street, St Andrews. Image: Google.

Ms Liston added: “This has only come to the committee because of the objection of the community council.

“I will defend very strongly their right to do this and they do a great job usually.

“But to have objected, considering the climate emergency, to fitting photovoltaic tiles to the top of the Younger Hall – I think they may have made a mistake there.”

More from News

27 solar panels will be mounted on the roof of the Younger Hall in St Andrews. Image: Google.
Dundee brows salon closing after 12 years as owner focuses on education
Gladiators star Sheli McCoy
Gladiators star in running to become new Dundee University rector
Jamie Barrie
Gate-crasher tried to torch moped and attacked three women at Perth party
Cambuskenneth level crossing, Ladysneuk Road near Stirling.
Person found dead on Stirling railway line
27 solar panels will be mounted on the roof of the Younger Hall in St Andrews. Image: Google.
Dunblane: How the ghastly news unfolded that children had been killed in 1996
27 solar panels will be mounted on the roof of the Younger Hall in St Andrews. Image: Google.
Perthshire woman 'left in limbo' after windscreen cracked on brand-new car
27 solar panels will be mounted on the roof of the Younger Hall in St Andrews. Image: Google.
VIDEO: Drivers facing daily delays at Swallow Roundabout - but developer refuses to comment
Dundee Sheriff Court
Jurors hear chilling recording of Dundee domestic abuser
A92 crash near Wormit
Emergency services attend 3-vehicle crash on A92 in north-east Fife
Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
Piercing studio opens 'bigger and better' shop in Perth after relocating from Fife

Conversation