Elderly couple with health issues stuck in ‘unsellable’ Dundee Raac home

Margaret and Robert McLeod have issues with their lungs, knees and dementia and had hoped to move to a property without stairs.

By Laura Devlin
Margaret McLeod and husband Robert. Image: Elliott Cansfield.
Margaret McLeod and husband Robert. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

An elderly couple with health issues fear they are stuck in their “unsellable” Dundee home after their street was confirmed to contain Raac.

Margaret McLeod has lung and knee problems while her husband Robert struggles with dementia.

They had hoped to move to a property without stairs.

The couple now fear that will be impossible after the council found cottages on Whitfield Rise where they live are among the hundreds of properties in the city which have been built using the defective concrete.

The material was widely considered a cost effective alternative to standard material and was primarily used between the 1950s and the 1990s.

‘We can forget about that’

Margaret has lived on Whitfield Rise for over 50 years.

Initially moving in as a council tenant, she and her husband Robert subsequently bought the home under the ‘right to buy scheme’.

The couple, both in their 70s, were thinking of looking for better suited property due to their health issues.

However, given the council has identified their development as one of those effected by Raac, they fear it will leave them in an impossible position.

Margaret McLeod and husband Robert inside their Whitfield Rise home. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

She said: “Dundee City Council say on their website that Whitfield Rise is one of the areas that has Raac.

“It’s worrying and concerning. I feel my house is now unsellable.

“I’ve got health problems with my lungs that leaves me breathless and I’m waiting on a new knee, so I’m struggling with the stairs.

“And my husband has dementia so he is struggling with that.

“I thought we could look at maybe getting sheltered housing or a property without stairs but we can forget about that.”

Couple left feeling ‘scunnered’

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis.

They need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.

Margaret and Robert’s house is one of four in a terrace – three of which are now privately owned.

Dundee City Council say it is the responsibility of home owners to deal with inspection and repair costs themselves.

Margaret and Robert's house is on one of the Dundee streets said to be affected by Raac.
Margaret and Robert have lived in their home for decades. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

Margaret told The Courier: “Whatever the life span is on Raac, it might see me out my years but if I wanted to sell it, I probably can’t.

“I’ve lived in this house for 50 odd years but feel the council have washed their hands of those who have bought their houses.

“It’s a case of ‘you’ve bought your house, it’s your problem’.

“I’m really scunnered.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council previously said: “Where properties are privately owned, responsibility for maintenance lies with owners who are recommended to seek their own advice regarding the condition of Raac present within their property.”

Conversation