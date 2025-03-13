Arbroath yobs on e-scooters snatch woman’s purse in ‘frightening ordeal’

Two Arbroath yobs on e-scooters have snatched a woman’s purse in a “frightening ordeal”.

The 34-year-old was walking on a footpath at the rear of Warddykes Road, known locally as The Dammy, at around noon on Wednesday when the pair approached on their scooters and stole her purse.

The teenagers then sped off towards St Vigeans.

Police have issued a description of the two suspects.

Descriptions of e-scooter teens after Arbroath purse snatch

The first is described as 16-17 years old and 5ft 7in tall with a tanned complexion, medium build and brown hair.

He was wearing a black cap and a slate grey tracksuit with a mountain motif on the front of the trouser leg.

He was riding a black electric scooter with a grey footplate.

The second suspect is described as 15-16 years old with short, dark brown hair.

He was wearing an aqua blue long-sleeved sports top with a high zip neck and black shellsuit jogging trousers.

He was riding a black electric scooter with thick tyres.

‘This was a frightening ordeal’

Constable Dawn Jamieson said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the woman involved.

“It is imperative that we trace the youths responsible and inquiries are ongoing to do so.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1835 of Wednesday March 12.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.