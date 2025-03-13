Empty former Stirling city centre BHS goes up for sale again

Stirling’s former city centre BHS department store is up for sale once again.

The shop unit, located on Murray Place, has been vacant for nine years, since the retailer entered administration in 2016.

Just three months ago, in January, it went under the hammer and sold for £280,000 before fees.

Six bids were made during the auction, held by Future Property Auction, which had a starting point of £275,000.

The shop was previously sold for £4.7 million in October 2004, meaning it lost 94% of its value in 20 years.

Now, the former Stirling home of one of the country’s biggest clothing and homeware retail chains is back up for sale.

The deadline for offers is March 14 at 12pm, with a guide price of £285,000.

Hopes for leisure development

The 20,000-square foot unit has had a turbulent couple of years in terms of ownership.

It went up for sale in July 2024. At the time, there were hopes the five-floor space could be transformed into a gym or a food hall.

There is also potential for it to be developed into a mixed-use or hotel scheme, subject to planning permission.

While the entrance is located on Murray Place, there is potential for access from the Thistles Shopping Centre to be negotiated.

The sale listing reads: “The property was most recently operated by British Home Stores and is arranged with an open plan sales area at ground floor with further sales areas, restaurant and storage across the upper floors.

“The existing property comprises a retail building (Use Class 1) which extends to approximately 20,180 ft2 NIA over 5-storeys.

