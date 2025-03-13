Empty former Stirling city centre BHS goes up for sale again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Empty former Stirling city centre BHS goes up for sale again

The unit sold for £280,000 just three months ago and is already back on the market.

By Isla Glen
Offers are being accepted for the former BHS store once more. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Offers are being accepted for the former BHS store once more. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Stirling’s former city centre BHS department store is up for sale once again.

The shop unit, located on Murray Place, has been vacant for nine years, since the retailer entered administration in 2016.

Just three months ago, in January, it went under the hammer and sold for £280,000 before fees.

Six bids were made during the auction, held by Future Property Auction, which had a starting point of £275,000.

The shop was previously sold for £4.7 million in October 2004, meaning it lost 94% of its value in 20 years.

Now, the former Stirling home of one of the country’s biggest clothing and homeware retail chains is back up for sale.

The deadline for offers is March 14 at 12pm, with a guide price of £285,000.

Hopes for leisure development

The 20,000-square foot unit has had a turbulent couple of years in terms of ownership.

It went up for sale in July 2024. At the time, there were hopes the five-floor space could be transformed into a gym or a food hall.

There is also potential for it to be developed into a mixed-use or hotel scheme, subject to planning permission.

BHS has been vacant since 2016. Image: Graham & Sibbald

While the entrance is located on Murray Place, there is potential for access from the Thistles Shopping Centre to be negotiated.

The sale listing reads: “The property was most recently operated by British Home Stores and is arranged with an open plan sales area at ground floor with further sales areas, restaurant and storage across the upper floors.

“The existing property comprises a retail building (Use Class 1) which extends to approximately 20,180 ft2 NIA over 5-storeys.

“The property was most recently operated by British Home Stores and is arranged with an open plan sales area at ground floor with further sales areas, restaurant and storage across the upper floors.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

