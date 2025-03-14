Scottish Government asked to rule on ‘unviable’ hotel conditions attached to St Andrews student beds plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government asked to rule on ‘unviable’ hotel conditions attached to St Andrews student beds plan

Developers say the conditions have frustrated efforts to deliver the plan for Abbey Park in St Andrews.

By Claire Warrender
Proposed St Andrews student accommodation was dependent on a hotel
How the proposed St Andrews student accommodation at Abbey Park could look. Image: Fife planning portal

A bid to alter controversial St Andrews hotel and student accommodation plans has gone to the Scottish Government.

Robertson Properties secured planning permission to build 100 student rooms and a 90-bed hotel at Abbey Park five years ago.

However, they say conditions stating a hotel operator must be in place before the student rooms are occupied are unviable.

How the St Andrews Hotel at Abbey Park could look
How the hotel side of the development could look. Image: Fife planning portal.

And the ruling has frustrated all efforts to deliver the development.

Fife Council’s north east planning committee refused an application to drop the conditions earlier this year.

But Robertson has now appealed to Scottish ministers, arguing the need for student accommodation in St Andrews is more pressing than more hotel bed spaces.

They say: “A marketing brochure was issued to more than 50 potential investors in 2021.

“Despite this, no meaningful interest was secured.

“As a consequence, and specifically due to conditions, progress on the student accommodation, as well as the hotel, has not been possible.”

‘Significant’ need for student accommodation

Robertson Properties had hoped the development would be complete by the end of 2023.

But they say the hotel conditions mean it has not even started.

Several hotels have opened, or been approved, in St Andrews since Fife’s development framework was agreed in 2011.

Those include the Premier Inn, Feddinch and extensions to the Old Course Hotel and Rusacks.

And Robertson added: “It is safe to assume that any critical need for new hotel accommodation that may have underpinned the sequencing conditions at Abbey Walk are no longer in play.

“In contrast, the requirement for new student accommodation remains significant.”

Too expensive to open hotel first

The developer says it is too expensive to create infrastructure for a hotel that may never open.

However, allowing student accommodation to be built first could “unlock” the rest of the development.

Abbey Park residents protested the St Andrews hotel plans in 2019
Abbey Park residents protest against the hotel and student accommodation plan in 2019. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

The original planning application was refused by Fife councillors following a campaign by a residents’ action group.

However, that decision was overturned by a Scottish Government reporter on appeal.

A ruling on the latest appeal will be made in due course.

Conversation