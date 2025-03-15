EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Ninja Warrior UK star who’s launching new Dundee family entertainment centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Ninja Warrior UK star who’s launching new Dundee family entertainment centre

Prices and a potential opening date have also been revealed for Funparx Dundee.

Ali Hay on Ninja Warrior UK. Image: ITV
Ali Hay on Ninja Warrior UK. Image: ITV
By Lindsey Hamilton

A former Ninja Warrior UK contestant is the man behind a new family entertainment centre in Dundee.

Ali Hay – who appeared on several series of the ITV obstacle course challenge show – is converting the former Fun Factory soft play centre in Douglas into Funparx Dundee.

As previously revealed by The Courier, Funparx Dundee will have a host of activities including a ninja zone, huge slides, an airpark, a soft play area and a retro gaming arcade.

Ali is from the Borders but his parents hail from Dundee.

Ninja Warrior star reveals potential opening date for Funparx Dundee

He told The Courier: “I’m really excited about this project.

“I can now reveal that the centre will hopefully open at the end of the first week of April.

“We have had a few delays but we are nearly at the finishing line and we are keen to get it open for at least one week of the school Easter holidays.”

Ali, who is also behind plans for other Funparx across the UK, says he has been keen to open in Dundee for some time but only found a suitable venue recently.

The former Fun Factory in Douglas, soon to be Funparx Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “I looked at this site about six years ago but only now has it become viable for me to completely refit and renovate the building for what I want.

“It’s getting a complete upgrade inside with state-of-the-art equipment that is entirely our own brand and made in our own factories, especially for us.

“This is a big investment for us but Dundee is very family orientated and we want to bring a whole new experience to the city.

“Glasgow and Edinburgh always seem to get so much and we wanted to bring something new and exciting to Dundee.”

Prices for Funparx Dundee

However, Ali says he is keen to avoid competing with other similar centres already operating out of Dundee by offering something different.

He said: “Our aim is to provide affordable family fun for people of all ages.

“We have an offer for the whole family with most sessions open to all.

“We will also have deals and some specific sessions for certain age groups.

A map showing the different areas of the new centre. Image: Funparx Dundee

“We understand that the cost of everything is through the roof so our goal is to keep things as affordable as possible.”

Prices for one-hour sessions will range from £5 to £9.99, and tickets will cover all areas of the centre.

He added: “We will be employing around 40 members of staff – full-time, flexible and part-time – and we are currently advertising for that.

“We will be giving full training and there’s lots of exciting opportunities for employees.”

