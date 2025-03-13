Kirkcaldy pupils injured in school bus crash

Pupils at a Fife secondary school were injured in a crash involving a school bus.

‘A small number’ of students at Balwearie High School, in Kirkcaldy, ‘sustained minor injuries’ in the Thursday morning incident.

None of them were seriously hurt.

Headteacher: ‘No serious injuries’

Balwearie High School headteacher, Ali Mitchell, sent a letter to parents informing them of the crash.

She wrote: “You may be aware that, unfortunately, one of our school buses was involved in a road traffic accident today on the way to school.

“I’m pleased to report that, other than a small number of young people who sustained minor injuries, nobody was seriously hurt.”

“Parents/carers were informed immediately.

“We were quickly in contact with our colleagues within the local authority who manage health and safety processes, who will now follow up this incident according to Fife Council policy.

“Police Scotland is also aware and will liaise with the bus company, local authority and school as required.”

Pupils reminded to wear seat belts

Ms Mitchell added: “Whilst I’m relieved that nobody travelling on the bus was seriously hurt, I’d ask for your continued support in reminding young people about the importance of ensuring they behave responsibility on school transport and wearing seat belts where these are provided.”

She said the school’s guidance team will support any young people affected.

The school says it has been in direct contact with the families of pupils who sustained minor injuries.

An anonymous parent said: “My son travels to school by bus and I only heard about the accident when an email came out just before 2pm.

“I was really worried until he got home at the back of 4pm that it was his bus that was involved.

“Thankfully it wasn’t.

“I knew he wasn’t physically hurt because the school said those parents had been notified, but the rest of the kids on the bus would have got quite a fright.

“It’s awful to hear some children have been injured. I hope they’re all ok.”

Support being provided to young people affected

