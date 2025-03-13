Kirkcaldy pupils injured in school bus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy pupils injured in school bus crash

None were seriously hurt after the incident en route to Balwearie High.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Balwearie High School. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Balwearie High School. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Pupils at a Fife secondary school were injured in a crash involving a school bus.

‘A small number’ of students at Balwearie High School, in Kirkcaldy, ‘sustained minor injuries’ in the Thursday morning incident.

None of them were seriously hurt.

Headteacher: ‘No serious injuries’

Balwearie High School headteacher, Ali Mitchell, sent a letter to parents informing them of the crash.

She wrote: “You may be aware that, unfortunately, one of our school buses was involved in a road traffic accident today on the way to school.

“I’m pleased to report that, other than a small number of young people who sustained minor injuries, nobody was seriously hurt.”

Head Teacher, Ali Mitchell (43) at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy. Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Parents/carers were informed immediately.

“We were quickly in contact with our colleagues within the local authority who manage health and safety processes, who will now follow up this incident according to Fife Council policy.

“Police Scotland is also aware and will liaise with the bus company, local authority and school as required.”

Pupils reminded to wear seat belts

Ms Mitchell added: “Whilst I’m relieved that nobody travelling on the bus was seriously hurt, I’d ask for your continued support in reminding young people about the importance of ensuring they behave responsibility on school transport and wearing seat belts where these are provided.”

She said the school’s guidance team will support any young people affected.

Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy.
Some Balwearie High School pupils received minor injuries in the crash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The school says it has been in direct contact with the families of pupils who sustained minor injuries.

An anonymous parent said: “My son travels to school by bus and I only heard about the accident when an email came out just before 2pm.

“I was really worried until he got home at the back of 4pm that it was his bus that was involved.

“Thankfully it wasn’t.

“I knew he wasn’t physically hurt because the school said those parents had been notified, but the rest of the kids on the bus would have got quite a fright.

“It’s awful to hear some children have been injured. I hope they’re all ok.”

Support being provided to young people affected

Balwearie High School headteacher Alison Mitchell confirmed to The Courier: “Unfortunately, one of our school buses was involved in a road traffic accident today on the way to school.

“Thankfully, other than a small number of young people who sustained minor injuries, nobody was seriously hurt.

“Parents and carers were informed immediately and support is being provided to any young people affected by today’s incident.”

