Dunfermline dog charity flees premises in dispute over roof repairs

A Dunfermline dog charity has fled its premises and withheld rent amid a dispute over roof repairs.

Michelle Atkinson, of Canine Welfare and Training, says constant leaks have ruined hundreds of pounds of equipment.

And she added: “We’re not paying for a building that’s not fit for purpose.

“Our stuff is being destroyed.”

Canine Welfare and Training set up during lockdown.

Until now, it ran puppy classes, dog agility and flyball at the 20,000 sq ft premises within the M90 Commerce Park at Lathalmond.

“It wasn’t the best building but we weren’t bothered about that,” says Michelle.

“We just needed it wind and watertight and they gave us a five-year guarantee on the roof.

“However, it’s still leaking.”

Dunfermline dog charity ‘risking court action’ over unpaid rent

The premises is owned by The Dewan Foundation.

Michelle was paying £750 per week in rent, plus £4,500 in service charges every two months.

The charity packed up and left a week ago, owing six months in rent.

“We’re risking the fact they could take us to court,” Michelle said.

“But that unit is not good for us.

“A £700 doggy treadmill is destroyed, a £900 roll of astroturf is ruined and flyball equipment is all soaking wet.

“We paid rent for the first few months but every time they promised repairs, it was botched.”

The dog charity has now taken on more suitable accommodation elsewhere in Dunfermline.

Dewan Foundation must clear Lathalmond ‘environmental disgrace’

And although they only moved in a week ago, they are ready to host a flyball championship this Saturday.

It is also a finalist in this year’s Local Pet Awards Scotland competition.

Landlords The Dewan Foundation Limited did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

It is a charity dedicated to the relief of poverty overseas.

And it also owns the commerce park that houses a large mound of waste, dubbed an environmental disgrace.

The foundation refused to engage in a decade of attempts to clear the rubbish, left when recycling company First Options Service stopped trading in 2012.

However, environment watchdog Sepa has now given them until August 2030 to clear the Lathalmond site.