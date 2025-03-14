Dunfermline dog charity flees premises in dispute over roof repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline dog charity flees premises in dispute over roof repairs

Canine Welfare and Training is withholding months of rent after equipment was destroyed by leaks at its Lathalmond base.

By Claire Warrender
Michelle Atkinson of Dunfermline dog charity Canine Welfare and Training at the Lathalmond premises
A Dunfermline dog charity has fled its premises and withheld rent amid a dispute over roof repairs.

Michelle Atkinson, of Canine Welfare and Training, says constant leaks have ruined hundreds of pounds of equipment.

And she added: “We’re not paying for a building that’s not fit for purpose.

“Our stuff is being destroyed.”

Leaks have destroyed Canine Welfare and Training's equipment at the Dunfermline site
Canine Welfare and Training set up during lockdown.

Until now, it ran puppy classes, dog agility and flyball at the 20,000 sq ft premises within the M90 Commerce Park at Lathalmond.

“It wasn’t the best building but we weren’t bothered about that,” says Michelle.

“We just needed it wind and watertight and they gave us a five-year guarantee on the roof.

“However, it’s still leaking.”

Dunfermline dog charity ‘risking court action’ over unpaid rent

The premises is owned by The Dewan Foundation.

Michelle was paying £750 per week in rent, plus £4,500 in service charges every two months.

The charity packed up and left a week ago, owing six months in rent.

Michelle Atkinson of Dunfermline dog charity Canine Welfare and Training cleans out the warehouse.
Ruined flooring owned by the Dunfermline dog charity, which had to be removed
“We’re risking the fact they could take us to court,” Michelle said.

“But that unit is not good for us.

“A £700 doggy treadmill is destroyed, a £900 roll of astroturf is ruined and flyball equipment is all soaking wet.

“We paid rent for the first few months but every time they promised repairs, it was botched.”

The dog charity has now taken on more suitable accommodation elsewhere in Dunfermline.

Dewan Foundation must clear Lathalmond ‘environmental disgrace’

And although they only moved in a week ago, they are ready to host a flyball championship this Saturday.

It is also a finalist in this year’s Local Pet Awards Scotland competition.

Landlords The Dewan Foundation Limited did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

It is a charity dedicated to the relief of poverty overseas.

And it also owns the commerce park that houses a large mound of waste, dubbed an environmental disgrace.

A pile of environmental waste piled at Lathalmond
The foundation refused to engage in a decade of attempts to clear the rubbish, left when recycling company First Options Service stopped trading in 2012.

However, environment watchdog Sepa has now given them until August 2030 to clear the Lathalmond site.

Conversation