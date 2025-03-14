Ukrainians in Stirling thank ‘strong’ locals for three years of support as memorial garden opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Ukrainians in Stirling thank ‘strong’ locals for three years of support as memorial garden opens

Anna Yanenko said: "It’s really heart-warming to know that we are seen and we are heard."

Anna Yanenko (right) and Sofia Konareva have lived in Stirling for around 3 years, after fleeing war in Ukraine. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Anna Yanenko (right) and Sofia Konareva have lived in Stirling for around 3 years, after fleeing war in Ukraine. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Two Ukrainian women living in Stirling have thanked the local community for its continued support.

Anna Yanenko and Sofia Konareva have lived in the Stirling area for roughly three years, after fleeing Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of their home country in 2022.

“Scottish people are as strong as Ukrainians,” Anna told The Courier.

“They show this immense support, they stand up for Ukraine, they help us.

“We are immensely thankful and grateful for all those who help us and support us in this difficult time.”

In February, both women were involved in the opening of an official memorial garden, honouring those who have suffered in Ukraine, as well as showing appreciation to Stirling for its support of Ukrainians.

The plinth at the heart of Stirling’s new Ukraine memorial garden. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Brought to life by a collaboration between local charity TreeLink, Stirling Council and the Ukrainian community, the memorial garden was originally Anna’s brainchild.

She said: “This idea came to me about six months ago, roughly. And then I started planning and preparing.

“When I turned 30, I decided I wanted to leave something meaningful behind me.

“Because of the recent events regarding Ukraine, planting the garden was even more meaningful.

The garden was officially opened with a ceremony on February 22. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“A lot of Ukrainians who are here are very worried about their home country, of course, and they are quite anxious about the future.

“We wanted to get some attention for Ukraine, as well, and for the ongoing problems and the war.

“This was also an opportunity to show that we are a nation that likes to create, inspire and unite with others.”

Though not much to look at yet, the newly planted garden will eventually be a small forest of lilac, guelder rose, rowan, and hawthorn trees. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The memorial garden is located at Back O’Hill Road, with views of the Wallace Monument.

The freshly planted trees include lilac, guelder rose, rowan, and hawthorn, and were chosen to represent the resilience of Ukraine, as well as the unity of Ukraine and Scotland.

The trees surround a wooden plinth with a plaque.

Young Ukrainian people see a future in Scotland

Sofia, who lives in Fallin, is 17 years old and already studying a university degree in international fashion branding.

She remembers being welcomed to Stirling with open arms, and has acclimatised to Scottish culture and society over the last three years.

“When I came to school here, I got a lot of support from teachers and students as well,” she said.

“I think a lot of young people see their future in Scotland, not in Ukraine.”

Sofia and Anna, pictured in the memorial garden. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Anna, who lives in the city centre, agreed: “Older people in their 30s and 40s definitely want to go back home, because they spent most of their lives in Ukraine.

“However, I think most young children and teenagers will probably stay in Scotland because of their education.”

She added: “We are immensely thankful and grateful for Scotland and Scottish people, who welcomed us here.

“It’s really heart-warming to know that we are seen and we are heard.

“And we hope that, when the time comes, Scottish people can come to Ukraine and enjoy – visit our country and see how beautiful it is for themselves, and just experience it first-hand.”

Raising awareness and spreading joy in harsh times

Stirling’s Ukrainian community has been active when it comes to hosting events and celebrations to raise both awareness and funds for Ukraine.

The next one, celebrating Ukrainian Easter, will take place on March 30 at Smith Art Gallery and Museum, between 12:30pm and 3pm.

Ukraine has been under invasion since February 2022. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

Traditional Ukrainian dishes will be served in a family-friendly party atmosphere, and Scots can learn about Ukraine’s Easter traditions.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

“We want to bring some joy in these harsh times, and we want to unite with Scottish people,” said Sofia.

How to help Ukraine

Anna and Sofia say attending events like this is a great way for Stirling locals who want to help to show their support for Ukraine.

“You can also post about Ukraine on social media,” said Anna.

“And, if you can, you can donate money as well.

“I know some people don’t want to donate for military support. However, with the recent events, it’s quite a crucial issue for us.

The Wallace Monument is visible from the memorial garden. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“But, you can donate to other charities which provide support for children and soldiers in hospitals.

“Basically, we just want to try to get a spotlight for Ukraine, and tell everyone what’s actually going on there, because it’s really important.

“We want to attract as much attention as possible.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Michelle Atkinson of Dunfermline dog charity Canine Welfare and Training at the Lathalmond premises
Dunfermline dog charity flees premises in dispute over roof repairs
Criminal road digging gang
Crooked gang posed as workmen to dig up streets and help create Dundee cannabis…
An early impression of how the D&A College campus at the Abbeygate in Arbroath might look. Image: Dundee and Angus College
EXCLUSIVE: New Images of proposed Dundee and Angus College campus in Arbroath
Proposed St Andrews student accommodation was dependent on a hotel
Scottish Government asked to rule on 'unviable' hotel conditions attached to St Andrews student…
Lild says the plans were submitted in December.
Lidl eyeing site for new 1,300 square metre Leven store
Michael Rolland joined family firm The Paint Shed in 2016 and transformed the Stirling-based business. Image: The Paint Shed
How Stirling paint firm grew sales from £4m to £23m in just nine years
Juror Chanel Hogg caused a trial to collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Juror who collapsed Forfar trial told she could have been jailed
Leuchars-based SCOTS DG troops in Romania: (from left) Trooper Cody James Mackie from Leven, Lance Corporal Jack Skinner from Kent, Trooper William Robert Tait from Mablethorpe, Lance Corporal Geehn from West Midlands, Corporal Dillon Paton from Kilmarnock. Image: Michael Alexander
What's life like on exercise with Leuchars soldiers in Romania?
Crieff Hydro exterior
Crieff Hydro clay pigeon shooting range set for Easter opening
Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon becomes latest SNP politician to quit Holyrood

Conversation