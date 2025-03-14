Ukrainians in Stirling thank ‘strong’ locals for three years of support as memorial garden opens

Two Ukrainian women living in Stirling have thanked the local community for its continued support.

Anna Yanenko and Sofia Konareva have lived in the Stirling area for roughly three years, after fleeing Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of their home country in 2022.

“Scottish people are as strong as Ukrainians,” Anna told The Courier.

“They show this immense support, they stand up for Ukraine, they help us.

“We are immensely thankful and grateful for all those who help us and support us in this difficult time.”

In February, both women were involved in the opening of an official memorial garden, honouring those who have suffered in Ukraine, as well as showing appreciation to Stirling for its support of Ukrainians.

Brought to life by a collaboration between local charity TreeLink, Stirling Council and the Ukrainian community, the memorial garden was originally Anna’s brainchild.

She said: “This idea came to me about six months ago, roughly. And then I started planning and preparing.

“When I turned 30, I decided I wanted to leave something meaningful behind me.

“Because of the recent events regarding Ukraine, planting the garden was even more meaningful.

“A lot of Ukrainians who are here are very worried about their home country, of course, and they are quite anxious about the future.

“We wanted to get some attention for Ukraine, as well, and for the ongoing problems and the war.

“This was also an opportunity to show that we are a nation that likes to create, inspire and unite with others.”

The memorial garden is located at Back O’Hill Road, with views of the Wallace Monument.

The freshly planted trees include lilac, guelder rose, rowan, and hawthorn, and were chosen to represent the resilience of Ukraine, as well as the unity of Ukraine and Scotland.

The trees surround a wooden plinth with a plaque.

Young Ukrainian people see a future in Scotland

Sofia, who lives in Fallin, is 17 years old and already studying a university degree in international fashion branding.

She remembers being welcomed to Stirling with open arms, and has acclimatised to Scottish culture and society over the last three years.

“When I came to school here, I got a lot of support from teachers and students as well,” she said.

“I think a lot of young people see their future in Scotland, not in Ukraine.”

Anna, who lives in the city centre, agreed: “Older people in their 30s and 40s definitely want to go back home, because they spent most of their lives in Ukraine.

“However, I think most young children and teenagers will probably stay in Scotland because of their education.”

She added: “We are immensely thankful and grateful for Scotland and Scottish people, who welcomed us here.

“It’s really heart-warming to know that we are seen and we are heard.

“And we hope that, when the time comes, Scottish people can come to Ukraine and enjoy – visit our country and see how beautiful it is for themselves, and just experience it first-hand.”

Raising awareness and spreading joy in harsh times

Stirling’s Ukrainian community has been active when it comes to hosting events and celebrations to raise both awareness and funds for Ukraine.

The next one, celebrating Ukrainian Easter, will take place on March 30 at Smith Art Gallery and Museum, between 12:30pm and 3pm.

Traditional Ukrainian dishes will be served in a family-friendly party atmosphere, and Scots can learn about Ukraine’s Easter traditions.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

“We want to bring some joy in these harsh times, and we want to unite with Scottish people,” said Sofia.

How to help Ukraine

Anna and Sofia say attending events like this is a great way for Stirling locals who want to help to show their support for Ukraine.

“You can also post about Ukraine on social media,” said Anna.

“And, if you can, you can donate money as well.

“I know some people don’t want to donate for military support. However, with the recent events, it’s quite a crucial issue for us.

“But, you can donate to other charities which provide support for children and soldiers in hospitals.

“Basically, we just want to try to get a spotlight for Ukraine, and tell everyone what’s actually going on there, because it’s really important.

“We want to attract as much attention as possible.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook