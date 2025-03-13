Woman taken to hospital after Scone house fire

A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Scone.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the Goshen Road blaze for almost two-and-a-half hours on Thursday afternoon.

Three appliances were sent to the fire, which was reported shortly after 2.30pm.

Firefighters left the scene shortly before 5pm.

There appears to be no external damage to the house.

‘No suspicious circumstances’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Thursday March 13, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Goshen Road, Scone.

“Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old woman was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for assessment.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call about a house fire on Goshen Road in Scone at 2:36pm.

“We dispatched three appliances, two from Perth and one from Blairgowrie.

“Firefighters used four BA, two hose reel jets and one main jet.

“They left the scene at around 4.50pm.”