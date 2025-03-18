Events connect Fife carers with the support they need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events connect Fife carers with the support they need

Charity to stage 3 sessions across region offering vital advice.

In partnership with Fife Voluntary Action
Carer with arms round elderly woman
Carers perform one of the most vital roles in our society but can often feel alone.

Carers can access vital support and advice through a new series of events run by Fife Voluntary Action (FVA).

The Carers Connect sessions aim to bring carers together, offer practical advice, and ensure that those providing essential care know they are not alone.

Caring can be a lonely existence. On top of that, many people don’t realise they are carers. But anyone who cares, unpaid, for a friend or family member who due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction cannot cope without their support is a carer.

Whether they’re looking after an elderly parent, a child with additional needs, or a friend who requires regular support, many carers can go unrecognised.

FVA is working to change that with Carers Connect.

The drop-in sessions will run between 10am and 2pm, providing a welcoming and informal environment where attendees can meet with other carers, speak to organisations offering support, and access vital resources.

They are free of charge and there’s no registration required. Just drop in.

Carers Connect – 3 events, 3 locations

Adult daughter supporting her elderly mum.
The events will offer support to people who may not realise they are carers as they look after a family member.

There will be three Carers Connect events across the region:

The first will take place in Cupar at The Corn Exchange, St Catherine Street, on Monday March 24.

The second will be in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday March 26 at the Beveridge Park Hotel on Abbotshall Road.

Finally there will be a session in Dunfermline at the Carnegie Conference Centre, Halbeath Road, on Friday March 28.

Each event provides a chance to connect with other unpaid carers in the community. Attendees can access support, advice, and resources from expert organisations dedicated to helping carers.

Among the local services taking out a stall at the events will be the Fife Carers Centre who offer -information, advice, and tailored support for carers

Fife Young Carers, who help young people balance care responsibilities, will also be there.

In addition, Crossroads Fife, who can provide practical help and respite care for unpaid carers, will be in attendance.

Why you should attend Carers Connect

The Carers Connect events provide an opportunity for unpaid carers to gain valuable information and support in an informal, relaxed setting.

Whether seeking financial guidance, emotional support, or simply a chance to connect with others in a similar situation, these sessions can make a meaningful difference.

For more details visit Fife Voluntary Action’s website.

Conversation