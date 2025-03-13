Perth street closed as firefighters battle ‘serious’ house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth street closed as firefighters battle ‘serious’ house fire

Appliances from Perth, Kinross and Newburgh are at the scene

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services at the fire in Perth's Drummond Crescent. Image: Stuart Cowper
Firefighters are battling what has been described as a ‘serious’ house fire in Perth.

Four appliances from Perth, Kinross and Newburgh are at the scene in the town’s Drummond Crescent.

The street is said to be closed at both ends with firefighters battling the blaze.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

One eye-witness said: “This looks to be a really serious fire in a block of four flats.

An eye-witness has described the fire as “serious”. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Drummond Crescent has been sealed off by police. Image: Stuart Cowper

“There appears to be a lot of damage and the residents have been evacuated.

“There are four fire engines here along with police and Scottish Ambulance Service as well as the ambulance serious incident unit.

“I really hope no-one is hurt because it looks pretty bad.”

The eye-witness added: “The entire street has been sealed off.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 8.35pm about a fire in a block of flats at Drummond Crescent in Perth.

“We sent four appliances and a height appliance.

“They remain at the scene.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

 

