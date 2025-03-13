Perth street closed as firefighters battle ‘serious’ house fire

Firefighters are battling what has been described as a ‘serious’ house fire in Perth.

Four appliances from Perth, Kinross and Newburgh are at the scene in the town’s Drummond Crescent.

The street is said to be closed at both ends with firefighters battling the blaze.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

One eye-witness said: “This looks to be a really serious fire in a block of four flats.

“There appears to be a lot of damage and the residents have been evacuated.

“There are four fire engines here along with police and Scottish Ambulance Service as well as the ambulance serious incident unit.

“I really hope no-one is hurt because it looks pretty bad.”

The eye-witness added: “The entire street has been sealed off.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 8.35pm about a fire in a block of flats at Drummond Crescent in Perth.

“We sent four appliances and a height appliance.

“They remain at the scene.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.

