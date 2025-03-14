Suspected cause of major Brechin church fire revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected cause of major Brechin church fire revealed

Maison Dieu Church suffered a "significant structural collapse" during the blaze.

By Ellidh Aitken
Firefighters battled the blaze for 12 hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Firefighters battled the blaze for 12 hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a derelict church in Brechin has been revealed.

Firefighters spent 12 hours tackling the blaze at the town’s old Maison Dieu Church on Witchden Road on March 5.

Several properties were evacuated during the fire as burning embers landed in nearby gardens.

The church, which dates back to 1891, has been left a burnt-out shell.

Report reveals more details on cause of Brechin church fire

A report into the blaze by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information request, says that according to officers at the scene, the main cause of the fire appeared to be “heat source and combustibles brought together”.

It says the “person or action that caused the fire” was a “youth (10-17)” and that the item mainly responsible for spreading the fire was wood.

The SFRS report also says a “significant structural collapse” of the roof and first floor occurred during the fire, and that the building has been deemed unsafe.

The building has been left a burnt-out shell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Firefighters believe the blaze was caused by a youth or youths. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Photos taken by The Courier’s photographer Mhairi Edwards in the aftermath showed the extent of damage caused to the building.

The 1890s church was available for auction in April 2024 with a guide price of £75,000.

It came with planning permission in principle for seven two-bedroom flats.

Police Scotland has been contacted for an update on its own investigation into the fire.

