Woman, 36, arrested after Perth house fire

Residents have told of the moment "massive" flames shot from the building.

By Ben MacDonald & Ellidh Aitken
The aftermath of the house fire on Drummond Crescent in Perth. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The aftermath of the house fire on Drummond Crescent in Perth. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested after a house fire in Perth.

Crews spent about two hours tackling the blaze on Drummond Crescent on Thursday night.

The street was blocked off as firefighters worked at the scene.

Residents were also evacuated, but no one was hurt.

Photos taken by The Courier on Friday morning showed one of the windows to an upper flat had been blown out with scorch marks on the surrounding walls.

Scorch marks left by the fire. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

There was also a pile of burnt debris in the garden.

A police van was parked outside the building with the entrance to the flat taped off.

A woman who lives directly opposite the house where the fire took place told The Courier she saw flames coming from the top-floor window.

The resident – who did not want to be named – said: “Flames burst out of it (the window) at about six to seven feet.

“The firefighters got in and just started throwing everything out of the building.

‘Massive’ flames during Perth house fire

“There was smoke coming out of the house for a few hours while the firefighters extinguished it.”

One man who lives behind the building said: “We were out when the fire took place.

“We arrived to see five fire engines so we couldn’t get to our house. I had to drive along to come back.

“The flames were massive and were right out the window.

A pile of debris in the garden. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Police outside the building. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“All of the smoke was blowing in the opposite direction so our house hasn’t been affected.

“It’s very sad to see this happen.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Drummond Crescent in Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No one was injured but adjacent properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and a 36-year-old woman has been arrested in connection.

“Inquiring are ongoing.”

