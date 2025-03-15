New details of Stirling’s Christie Clock demolition revealed – here’s what happened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New details of Stirling’s Christie Clock demolition revealed – here’s what happened

Days before its demolition, the landmark was found to be potentially at risk of "immediate collapse".

By Isla Glen
The Courier has obtained documents revealing previously unpublished details about the demolition. Image: Barry Hughes
The Courier has obtained documents revealing previously unpublished details about the demolition. Image: Barry Hughes

Stirling’s historic Christie Clock has been a hot topic since it was torn down unexpectedly in September 2023.

After the 117-year-old memorial to former Provost George Christie was found to be structurally unsafe and deemed “dangerous”, with fears it could collapse, it was pulled down.

Then, following a public outcry, Stirling Council agreed in December 2024 that the landmark would be reinstated in 2026.

The repair bill is steep, totalling £873,460.

And, as The Courier exclusively revealed earlier this week, the demolition itself cost £14,922, with £27,769 already spent on restoration plans.

This is all that currently remains of the Christie Clock in Stirling city centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

These extras bring the price of the Christie Clock’s removal and return to £915,691.36 of public cash – £84,308.64 shy of £1 million.

But what led to the shock downtaking of the city’s beloved clock?

Via a freedom of information (FOI) request, The Courier has obtained documents revealing previously unpublished details about the demolition.

Here are the key moments you should know about, from the clock’s dilapidated state in August 2023, to decisions made during its undignified downtaking.

Multiple cracks up to 35mm wide recorded

An inspection of the Christie Clock was carried out in August 2023.

During this survey, the condition of the clock tower head was examined.

The consequent report is dated August 30, just days before the downtaking occurred.

A closer look at the landmark was deemed necessary after concerns were raised following maintenance works to the clock mechanism.

The August report highlights cracking on the stonework around the clock face. One crack is described as being about 35 millimetres wide.

Images of the Christie Clock included in the August report show cracking ahead of the demolition.

According to the document, “an outward lean and lateral displacement of the column” and further cracking at a “previously repointed horizontal joint” was also noted.

The surveyor said the plinth at the base of the clock face “appeared to be sound”, but noticed “evidence of more recent and possibly ongoing cracking and movement at the corner of the clock face”.

Clock deemed in danger of ‘immediate collapse’

The report concluded that the head of the clock tower was not “structurally sound” and was “in danger of potential immediate collapse”.

As the extent of this risk was “uncertain”, protective measures were implemented to prevent pedestrian and vehicle access to the landmark’s vicinity.

The safety of workers was also considered.

The survey report states: “Any recording required of the features of the tower before downtaking in respect of the possible reconstruction of the tower should be carried out by remote means, certainly not from the existing scaffold access platform.”

Some cracks were thought to be 35mm wide

According to the document, it was “anticipated” that the removal of the head of the tower would prevent the Christie Clock from becoming dangerous.

It was also noted that the demolition should be “carried out at the earliest practical time without delay due to the potential for immediate collapse”.

Attempts to lift clocktower down ‘not successful’

In an email seen by The Courier, an employee of CRA (Alloa) Consulting Civil and Structural Engineers confirmed they had visited the site ahead of the clock’s downtaking.

At that time, slings were being used to “attempt to lift the head of the tower off the corner columns”.

Initial attempts were made to lift the clock tower down from its plinth using slings. Image: Barry Hughes

The CRA (Alloa) staff member said the works were “not successful” while they were present, and the machine operator reported feeling “movement of the clock tower structure”.

When this individual left the site, an approach to successfully taking down the head of the clock tower were “still being considered by the contractor”.

The email noted that a drone was being used “to obtain as much visual evidence as possible to assist towards a solution to the situation”.

Official plan B was to ‘grab sections’ of historic clock with machinery

Beattie Demolition described the memorial as a “dangerous clocktower” in its demolition method statement, also obtained via an FOI request.

A selector was used to ‘grab sections’ of the clock. Image: Barry Hughes

The statement sums up the work to be carried out as follows: “Sections will be sling and lifted to ground level onto pallets where possible otherwise d-rig with selector will grab sections and lower to pallets.”

As footage of the work shows, the selector – the claw-like attachment at the end of the excavator – was ultimately used to remove parts of the Christie Clock.

The method proved to do some damage to the 117-year-old landmark. Image: Barry Hughes

The memorial will now undergo a full reinstatement, using as much of the original stonework as possible.

It is expected to be complete by October 2026.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

