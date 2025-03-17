EXCLUSIVE: Dundee has Scotland’s highest number of homes with Raac

Raac has been found in more Dundee households than any other local authority area in Scotland, new figures show.

Nearly 900 homes in the city have the defective and potentially dangerous concrete.

The numbers obtained by the UK Raac Campaign Group and shared exclusively with The Courier put the current figure at 887 residential properties.

526 of those are social or council housing while 361 are privately owned.

The privately-owned properties in Dundee were purchased through the Right to Buy scheme, which ran from 1980 to 2016.

The Raac campaign group’s founder Wilson Chowdhry believes all levels of government need to come together to help people trapped by this burgeoning crisis.

He told The Courier: “A collaborative effort is needed.

“Let’s be honest, the Scottish Government is stretched, the UK Government is stretched, and councils absolutely cannot afford to provide a fair deal to homeowners

“Unless they can all come together and agree a way forward, homeowners affected by Raac throughout Scotland are going to be facing some very dire circumstances – potentially heading towards bankruptcy and homelessness.”

The Courier launches Raac crisis campaign

With Dundee at the epicentre of the issue, The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign.

Homeowners and tenants need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.

The campaign is supported by Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell and those living in Raac affected properties like Yvette Hoskins and Arlene Jeffrey.

Some homeowners are watching the value of their properties crumble while others are unable to sell amid fears their houses could become unsafe and uninhabitable.

Through a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, the UK Raac Campaign Group believes 3,756 residential properties in Scotland contain the concrete.

After Dundee, the worst affected area is Aberdeen where Raac has been found in 642 homes.

Those properties look set to be demolished, with homeowners offered a fraction of the previous value.

Mr Chowdhry’s daughter is one of those affected.

At least 26 flats and houses are also known to be affected in the Monifieth area, although that number could rise.

‘Dundee is the most exposed city’

Campaigners, who will attend the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, have found some politicians sympathetic to their cause.

Maggie Chapman, Green MSP for North East Scotland, told The Courier: “Dundee is the most exposed city and also seems to be having the least engagement.

“Hundreds of people are affected by this and it’s really important that we have every level of government on this.

“We need to see proper compensation for the people that are affected.

“What’s becoming increasingly clear is that people were not given the correct information when they bought.”

Dundee City Council maintains that privately-owned properties containing the substandard concrete are not its problem.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Following hundreds of inspections across the city, Raac was found in 81 blocks of flats and 293 cottages.

“The vast majority do not present an immediate safety issue as the Raac is in a satisfactory condition.

“Where properties are privately owned, responsibility for maintenance lies with owners who are recommended to seek their own advice regarding the condition of Raac present within their property.”