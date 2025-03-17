EXCLUSIVE: Dundee has Scotland’s highest number of homes with Raac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee has Scotland’s highest number of homes with Raac

Nearly 900 households contain the defective and potentially dangerous concrete, according to numbers obtained by campaigners.

Arlene Jeffrey found Raac in her mum's home in Menzieshill after she died on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arlene Jeffrey found Raac in her mum's home in Menzieshill after she died on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Raac has been found in more Dundee households than any other local authority area in Scotland, new figures show.

Nearly 900 homes in the city have the defective and potentially dangerous concrete.

The numbers obtained by the UK Raac Campaign Group and shared exclusively with The Courier put the current figure at 887 residential properties.

526 of those are social or council housing while 361 are privately owned.

The privately-owned properties in Dundee were purchased through the Right to Buy scheme, which ran from 1980 to 2016.

The Raac campaign group’s founder Wilson Chowdhry believes all levels of government need to come together to help people trapped by this burgeoning crisis.

Wilson Chowdhry protesting at Raac campaign in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “A collaborative effort is needed.

“Let’s be honest, the Scottish Government is stretched, the UK Government is stretched, and councils absolutely cannot afford to provide a fair deal to homeowners

“Unless they can all come together and agree a way forward, homeowners affected by Raac throughout Scotland are going to be facing some very dire circumstances – potentially heading towards bankruptcy and homelessness.”

The Courier launches Raac crisis campaign

With Dundee at the epicentre of the issue, The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign.

Homeowners and tenants need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.

Homes Under The Hammer star Martell Maxwell is supporting the Trapped by Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The campaign is supported by Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell and those living in Raac affected properties like Yvette Hoskins and Arlene Jeffrey.

Some homeowners are watching the value of their properties crumble while others are unable to sell amid fears their houses could become unsafe and uninhabitable.

Through a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, the UK Raac Campaign Group believes 3,756 residential properties in Scotland contain the concrete.

After Dundee, the worst affected area is Aberdeen where Raac has been found in 642 homes.

Those properties look set to be demolished, with homeowners offered a fraction of the previous value.

Mr Chowdhry’s daughter is one of those affected.

At least 26 flats and houses are also known to be affected in the Monifieth area, although that number could rise.

‘Dundee is the most exposed city’

Campaigners, who will attend the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, have found some politicians sympathetic to their cause.

Maggie Chapman, Green MSP for North East Scotland, told The Courier: “Dundee is the most exposed city and also seems to be having the least engagement.

MSP Maggie Chapman in Dundee. Image: Liam Rutherford/DCT.

“Hundreds of people are affected by this and it’s really important that we have every level of government on this.

“We need to see proper compensation for the people that are affected.

“What’s becoming increasingly clear is that people were not given the correct information when they bought.”

Dundee City Council maintains that privately-owned properties containing the substandard concrete are not its problem.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Following hundreds of inspections across the city, Raac was found in 81 blocks of flats and 293 cottages.

Dundee Raac campaigners Yvette and Wayne Hoskins. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The vast majority do not present an immediate safety issue as the Raac is in a satisfactory condition.

“Where properties are privately owned, responsibility for maintenance lies with owners who are recommended to seek their own advice regarding the condition of Raac present within their property.”

More from News

Traffic lights were switched on at the Swallow Roundabout on March 5. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Swallow Roundabout traffic lights concerns revisited a decade on – including 'sign clutter' fears
Schiehallion, a pointy, snow-covered mountain
Schiehallion chiefs defend fence plans branded 'insanity' by critics
St Andrews Nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: Google Maps/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Care round-up: 'Intrusive smell' at Fife nursery and bosses of Dundee day centre not…
Christopher Sloan
Relentless Arbroath paedophile caught with hundreds of sick images days after release from prison
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: DC Thomson.
Call for 'ministerial taskforce' over Dundee University crisis
Lisa Carmichael
Callous woman jailed for 'mean, low' thefts from Dundee pensioner
Arlene Jeffrey outside the block of flats on Cart Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee woman in limbo after Raac found in flat after mum's death
Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Trapped by Raac: The Courier launches campaign to support those affected by Dundee concrete…
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice Stadium, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee United fans lead colourful march to Tannadice on derby day
3
Youth found to be carrying a knuckleduster and pyrotechnic flare.
EXCLUSIVE: Teen found with knuckleduster and flare as police crack down on Raith Rovers…

Conversation