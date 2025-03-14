Man, 31, charged after break-in at Dundee convenience store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 31, charged after break-in at Dundee convenience store

It is claimed that alcohol and vapes were stolen from the shop in Charleston.

By James Simpson
The Family Shopper store on Craigmount Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Family Shopper store on Craigmount Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a break-in at a Dundee convenience store.

Several police units swooped on Craigmount Road in Charleston late on Thursday night after the door to the Family Shopper outlet was smashed.

It is claimed that alcohol and vapes were stolen.

Police remained at the scene until 9am on Friday with forensics officers examining the scene.

Police at the scene. Image: Supplied

A worker at the shop said: “We were able to reopen for our customers just after 11am today.

“Police have informed us some of the items were recovered as part of their investigation.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at Craigmount Road, Dundee, which happened around 11.50pm on Thursday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from News

Three people standing beside Niel Gow statue in Dunkeld
Dunkeld's vandalised Niel Gow statue repaired in time for fiddle festival
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Doughnuts, rings and pins
Royal Coat of Arms
Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed
Rachel Reeves was in Rosyth to announce new cash for defence. Image: PA
Chancellor Rachel Reeves blames Dundee University chiefs for jobs crisis
9
The aftermath of the house fire on Drummond Crescent in Perth. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Woman, 36, arrested after Perth house fire
John Gray
Dog walk pensioner sexually assaulted woman in Fife village
Firefighters battled the blaze for 12 hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Suspected cause of major Brechin church fire revealed
2
Fraser White
Stirlingshire pensioner in court for filming noisy hot tub neighbours
Michelle Atkinson of Dunfermline dog charity Canine Welfare and Training at the Lathalmond premises
Dunfermline dog charity flees premises in dispute over roof repairs
Criminal road digging gang
Crooked gang posed as workmen to dig up streets and help create Dundee cannabis…