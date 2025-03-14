Man, 31, charged after break-in at Dundee convenience store

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a break-in at a Dundee convenience store.

Several police units swooped on Craigmount Road in Charleston late on Thursday night after the door to the Family Shopper outlet was smashed.

It is claimed that alcohol and vapes were stolen.

Police remained at the scene until 9am on Friday with forensics officers examining the scene.

A worker at the shop said: “We were able to reopen for our customers just after 11am today.

“Police have informed us some of the items were recovered as part of their investigation.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at Craigmount Road, Dundee, which happened around 11.50pm on Thursday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”