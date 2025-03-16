In Pictures: Dundee University’s ‘The Gatsby 2025’ transports Bonar Hall to the Jazz Age

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Dundee University’s ‘The Gatsby 2025’ transports Bonar Hall to the Jazz Age

Experience the elegance of “The Gatsby 2025” at Dundee University through this photo gallery, capturing the vibrant 1920s-inspired celebration filled with jazz, style, and unforgettable moments.

The Great Gatsby show returned to the Bonar Hall. Image Alan Richardson.
The Great Gatsby show returned to the Bonar Hall. Image Alan Richardson.
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

Dundee University’s Big Band are back with the famous Great Gatsby show for another year.

Dundee University’s “The Gatsby 2025” event offered a captivating night of 1920s glamour at Bonar Hall. The Big Band ensemble, consisting of 30 talented musicians, performed an exciting mix of swing, jazz, soul, and dance music, evoking the spirit of the Roaring Twenties.

To create a chic and immersive ambience, guests were encouraged to dress in vintage-inspired clothing, embracing the elegance of the time period from sharp suits to flapper dresses. The event combined the allure of the Jazz Age with live music to take guests back in time and create an experience they won’t forget.

Photographer Alan Richardson headed along to Bonar Hall last night to capture a fantastic night of jazz, swing funk and soul.

 

Eiri Walker, Sophie Walker and Bank Meszaros.
Kieran Hall.
Rachel Mallinson, Thoko Kamanga and Moraig Piggot.
Dundee University Big Band playing 1920’s music.
Lots of dancing and laughter.
Dancing the night away.
Dundee University Big Band musicians.
Gatsby vibes!
Endless fun all night long.
Smiles all evening.
Live music and singing.
Dundee University Big Band performed 30 pieces.
Bonar Hall turned into the 1920’s for one night only.
Dundee University Big Band putting on an excellent show.
Wonderful music by Dundee University Big Band.
Dundee University Big Band and live singers.
Audience watching the band play.
Musicians putting everything into their performance.
Band leader, John Luke Harris.

