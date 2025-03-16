In Pictures: Dundee University’s ‘The Gatsby 2025’ transports Bonar Hall to the Jazz Age

Dundee University’s Big Band are back with the famous Great Gatsby show for another year.

Dundee University’s “The Gatsby 2025” event offered a captivating night of 1920s glamour at Bonar Hall. The Big Band ensemble, consisting of 30 talented musicians, performed an exciting mix of swing, jazz, soul, and dance music, evoking the spirit of the Roaring Twenties.

To create a chic and immersive ambience, guests were encouraged to dress in vintage-inspired clothing, embracing the elegance of the time period from sharp suits to flapper dresses. The event combined the allure of the Jazz Age with live music to take guests back in time and create an experience they won’t forget.

Photographer Alan Richardson headed along to Bonar Hall last night to capture a fantastic night of jazz, swing funk and soul.