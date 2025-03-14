Man taken to hospital as crash closes A90 southbound at Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man taken to hospital as crash closes A90 southbound at Brechin

Drivers are facing delays of more than 30 minutes.

By Finn Nixon
A two-vehicle crash has closed both southbound lanes of the A90 near Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
A two-vehicle crash has closed both southbound lanes of the A90 near Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A man has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Brechin.

The southbound lanes of the A90 are closed near the Brechin Castle Centre just south of the junction with the A935.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 2.45pm on Friday we received a report of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A90 near Kintrockat, Brechin.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one man has been taken to hospital.
The A90 is closed southbound and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

An air ambulance and two ambulances were called to the scene, as well as four fire appliances.

Traffic is being diverted through Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 2.42pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 near Brechin.

“We dispatched several resources to the scene, including two ambulances, our trauma team, and an air ambulance.

“Our first resource arrived within six minutes and we transported one patient via road to Ninewells Hospital.”

Drivers have been warned of delays of more than 30 minutes. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Three appliances and a heavy rescue unit were called out at 2.49pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“A van and a lorry had collided.

“Two casualties were assisted by the ambulance service and one appliance is still on the scene.”

Police are on the scene and assisting traffic, with delays of more than 30 minutes reported in the area and traffic diverted through Brechin.

