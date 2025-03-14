Man taken to hospital as crash closes A90 southbound at Brechin

A man has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Brechin.

The southbound lanes of the A90 are closed near the Brechin Castle Centre just south of the junction with the A935.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 2.45pm on Friday we received a report of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A90 near Kintrockat, Brechin.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one man has been taken to hospital.

The A90 is closed southbound and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

An air ambulance and two ambulances were called to the scene, as well as four fire appliances.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 2.42pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 near Brechin.

“We dispatched several resources to the scene, including two ambulances, our trauma team, and an air ambulance.

“Our first resource arrived within six minutes and we transported one patient via road to Ninewells Hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Three appliances and a heavy rescue unit were called out at 2.49pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“A van and a lorry had collided.

“Two casualties were assisted by the ambulance service and one appliance is still on the scene.”

Police are on the scene and assisting traffic, with delays of more than 30 minutes reported in the area and traffic diverted through Brechin.