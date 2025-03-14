Public urged not to approach Perth sex attacker missing after Fife rape conviction

A sex attacker who raped a sleeping student in St Andrews has been reported missing from Perth, with the public urged not to approach him,

Omed Hassan, 26, of Scott Street, was convicted of the crime and placed on the sex offenders register in his absence this week.

Hassan – on bail since February last year – failed to turn up at the High Court in Edinburgh for the final day of his trial as jurors deliberated.

The trial judge held it was in the interests of justice for the trial to proceed anyway.

After the jury returned a guilty verdict, Lord Ericht told them a warrant was issued for Hassan’s arrest before deferring sentencing for the preparation of a background report.

‘Do not approach him’

On Friday just before 4.30pm, Police Scotland launched an appeal for information on Hassan.

There was no mention of the conviction but the public were urged not to approach him.

He was described as being around 6ft tall with short, black hair and officers said “he is known to frequent Perth, Aberdeen and Fife”.

Inspector Robb said: “I would urge this man to get in contact with the police and if anyone has seen him since Thursday, or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact us.

“Extensive enquiries and searches are ongoing throughout the areas Omed is known to frequent.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach him but should contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting incident number 0943 of 13 March.”