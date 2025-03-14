Man hospitalised after gunshots heard at Dundee stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man hospitalised after gunshots heard at Dundee stand-off

There was a large police presence on Earlston Avenue on Friday.

By Ben MacDonald
Police arrive at Earlston Avenue
Police arrive at Earlston Avenue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A large police presence descended on a house in Dundee on Friday, with gunshots heard by eyewitnesses before a man was taken to hospital.

Riot officers and a police negotiator attended Earlston Avenue just after 4pm.

The stand-off came to an end just before 7pm.

One eyewitness told The Courier they saw three officers carrying guns and shields outside the property.

They said: “We heard 10-15 gunshots. The room was lighting up red and flashing when the shots were made.

A fleet of police vehicles arrived on the street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police arrived with guns and riot gear. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Smoke was seen coming from the window after shots were fired. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“After that you could hear the police shouting ‘get down’ and to ‘put the weapon down’.

“The gunshots were really loud and afterwards you saw smoke coming out from the window.”

Police Scotland has confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital following the incident.

More from News

Omed Hassan, 26, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
Public urged not to approach Perth sex attacker missing after Fife rape conviction
Ray and Colin Myles are closing their Party Time store in Broughty Ferry after 32 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry party shop set to close after 32 'wonderful' years
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Guilty man fled trial and Marine's dog threats
A two-vehicle crash has closed both southbound lanes of the A90 near Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital as crash closes A90 southbound at Brechin
Welcome Inn will serve a range of Asian cuisines when it opens in Dunfermline. Image: Welcome Inn
New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline
The Family Shopper store on Craigmount Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 31, charged after break-in at Dundee convenience store
Three people standing beside Niel Gow statue in Dunkeld
Dunkeld's vandalised Niel Gow statue repaired in time for fiddle festival
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Doughnuts, rings and pins
Royal Coat of Arms
Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed
Rachel Reeves was in Rosyth to announce new cash for defence. Image: PA
Chancellor Rachel Reeves blames Dundee University chiefs for jobs crisis
12