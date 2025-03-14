Man hospitalised after gunshots heard at Dundee stand-off

A large police presence descended on a house in Dundee on Friday, with gunshots heard by eyewitnesses before a man was taken to hospital.

Riot officers and a police negotiator attended Earlston Avenue just after 4pm.

The stand-off came to an end just before 7pm.

One eyewitness told The Courier they saw three officers carrying guns and shields outside the property.

They said: “We heard 10-15 gunshots. The room was lighting up red and flashing when the shots were made.

“After that you could hear the police shouting ‘get down’ and to ‘put the weapon down’.

“The gunshots were really loud and afterwards you saw smoke coming out from the window.”

Police Scotland has confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital following the incident.