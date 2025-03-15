Van driver fighting for his life after crash on A90 near Brechin

A van driver is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash on the A90 near Brechin.

The crash involving a lorry happened on the southbound carriageway at around 2.45pm on Friday.

The road was shut for nearly seven hours with traffic diverted through Brechin.

The male driver of the van was taken to hospital, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the HGV did not need treatment.

Constable Liam Pattie said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information.

“If you have dashcam equipment, please check it for any footage which could assist our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2034 of Friday March 14.