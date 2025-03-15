Van driver fighting for his life after crash on A90 near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Van driver fighting for his life after crash on A90 near Brechin

The road was shut for about seven hours on Friday.

By Bryan Copland
Traffic being diverted through Brechin after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Traffic being diverted through Brechin after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A van driver is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash on the A90 near Brechin.

The crash involving a lorry happened on the southbound carriageway at around 2.45pm on Friday.

The road was shut for nearly seven hours with traffic diverted through Brechin.

The male driver of the van was taken to hospital, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the HGV did not need treatment.

Constable Liam Pattie said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information.

“If you have dashcam equipment, please check it for any footage which could assist our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2034 of Friday March 14.

More from News

Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords crook who swindled £90k is ordered to pay back just £1
Preston roundabout, Glenrothes footbridge
Dundee drug-dealer found slumped in car in Fife
Traffic being diverted through Brechin after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
£10m emergency cash for Dundee University after education secretary’s visit
13
Traffic being diverted through Brechin after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Ninja Warrior UK star who's launching new Dundee family entertainment centre
Traffic being diverted through Brechin after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
10 years after RAF Leuchars, how has Leuchars village adapted to hosting the Army?
Robert Douglas House in Scone.
5 best-rated care homes in Perth revealed
Robbie Mill
Prolific Dundee criminal wins appeal - and freedom
Traffic being diverted through Brechin after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
New details of Stirling's Christie Clock demolition revealed - here's what happened
Traffic being diverted through Brechin after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Council slammed over 'wild west' Kinross-shire settlement near Fife
Traffic being diverted through Brechin after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Best fan photos as Raith Rovers host Dunfermline for Fife derby

Conversation