Major forensic investigation in place after armed stand-off on Dundee street

Scene of the Crime officers remain at the scene.

By Finn Nixon & Neil Henderson
White-suited Scene of the Crime officers are carrying out investigations on Earlston Avenue in Dundee. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
White-suited Scene of the Crime officers are carrying out investigations on Earlston Avenue in Dundee. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A major police presence remains on a Dundee street after a stand-off involving armed officers.

Riot police and a police negotiator had descended on a house on Earlston Avenue on Friday afternoon, with gunshots ringing out before a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Scene of Crime officers (SOCO) in white suits have also been seen on the street as the investigation into Friday’s incident continues.

Several police cars are still at the scene of the incident. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Several police vehicles are still in the area following the stand-off, which came to an end at around 7pm on Friday.

An eyewitness had told The Courier they had heard “several gunshots” during the incident and that they had “ran for cover”.

Police had also been heard to shout “shots fired” and “get down”.

Police had arrived at the scene with guns and riot gear on Friday afternoon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forensic investigation on Dundee street continues

Some local residents were evacuated and refused entry to their homes, returning to their properties on Saturday morning.

Several of those closest to the scene of the incident have also been told not to access their gardens due to an ongoing forensic search.

Some residents have spoken of their shock at Friday’s events.

One Earlston Avenue resident told The Courier the scene was like something out of a “crime drama”.

He said: “It was incredible to see it unfold.

“There were so many police in the road. They were everywhere.

“Watching as the armed officers positioned themselves in the street was like watching something out of a TV crime drama.

“That’s the only way I can describe it.”

Courier reporter, Neil Henderson, is also at the scene on Earlston Avenue.

He said: “Earlston Avenue remains sealed off and a large police presence remains in place.

“I’ve counted at least nine police cars and vans here.

“Several of those are within the taped off area and are being included in the forensic investigation.

White-suited officers carry out forensics work on Earlston Avenue. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“Four white suited SOCO officers have been inspecting the street and immediately opposite the house which armed officers entered last night.

“The forensic officers have also been photographing the area within the road as well as several of the police vehicles.

“I understand that once the forensic search of exterior has been completed the SOCO officers will begin their investigation inside the house.”

‘No wider risk to public’

Police confirmed a man was hospitalised following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to Earlston Avenue in Dundee around 12.10pm on Friday, 14 March, 2025 following a concern for person call.

“Firearms officers were deployed and no-one was injured.

“A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital for assessment.

“We are aware this incident will be of concern to the local community, but we would like to reassure everyone that the incident was self-contained and there was no wider risk to the public.”

