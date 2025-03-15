Two people hospitalised after two van crash closes A9 in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people hospitalised after two van crash closes A9 in Perth

Southbound carriageway of A9 closed for several hours near Broxden roundabout.

By Neil Henderson
The A9 near Broxden roundabout in Perth.
The A9 near the Broxden Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

Two people were hospitalised after a two-van crash shut A9 at Perth.

The crash happened at around 10.20pm on Friday.

A multi-emergency response involving police, paramedics, and four fire crews descended on the southbound carriageway of the A9 near Broxden roundabout.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency teams continued at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was launched a short rime after.

Two people were injured in the incident and later taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Perth A9 crash closes southbound carriageway

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vans on the A9 at Broxden Roundabout around 10.20pm on Friday.

“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said; “We received an alert 10.38pm of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 at Broxden roundabout.

“Four appliances – two from Perth and two from Auchterader – were despatched.

“Officers made the area safe and assisted police before leaving the scene at 11.25pm.”

