Two people hospitalised after two van crash closes A9 in Perth

Two people were hospitalised after a two-van crash shut A9 at Perth.

The crash happened at around 10.20pm on Friday.

A multi-emergency response involving police, paramedics, and four fire crews descended on the southbound carriageway of the A9 near Broxden roundabout.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency teams continued at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was launched a short rime after.

Two people were injured in the incident and later taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Perth A9 crash closes southbound carriageway

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vans on the A9 at Broxden Roundabout around 10.20pm on Friday.

“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said; “We received an alert 10.38pm of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 at Broxden roundabout.

“Four appliances – two from Perth and two from Auchterader – were despatched.

“Officers made the area safe and assisted police before leaving the scene at 11.25pm.”