Fire forces popular Dundee Indian restaurant to close

An Indian Restaurant in Dundee has been forced to close due to fire damage.

Sunny’s Restaurant and Takeaway on Dalgleish Road suffered the damage in the early hours of Friday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze, but Sunny’s “absolutely gutted” owner Sunny Mollah said they had lost the “entire kitchen”, equipment and stock.

Mr Mollah told The Courier he ran down to the restaurant after getting a knock on his door at around 3am.

But by that time “it was too late” to save it from the blaze.

He said: “I’m just devastated and worried for the staff, who have worked so hard.

“I hope we can bounce back and we are looking to see if there is a temporary kitchen we can use.

“We need to figure out how we can get it fixed up while we look for somewhere we can at least do collections and deliveries from.

“I just don’t know where we’re going to be.”

“My life has been turned upside down in a matter of hours.

“The investigation has said the fire is not suspicious, so it was probably due to an electrical fault.

“Some sort of spark has caused a small fire and that has taken hold.”

“Everyone is safe and the guys in the hotel above were okay.”

Sunny’s restaurant owner overwhelmed by ‘incredible’ support

Sunny’s Restaurant was inundated with messages and comments after it announced its sudden closure on its Facebook page. on Saturday evening.

Sunny added: “The messages of support and offers of support from people have been incredible.

“People mean Dundee can be a really special place because they are willing to help.

“I’ve even had people offering to look after my kids.

“We will hopefully get back and up running to serve lots of customers soon.”

The restaurant is known for providing homemade traditional Indian food and even offers buffet experiences for weddings.

However, Sunny’s family name has been a staple in the Dundee food scene for around 12 years, moving around different venues in the city.

And he is the creator ofBaba’s Sauce, which was taken from one of his late father’s recipes.

It is produced at a factory in Longforgan and is sold in supermarkets across Scotland.