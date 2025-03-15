Fire forces popular Dundee Indian restaurant to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire forces popular Dundee Indian restaurant to close

A fire has caused extensive damaged to Sunny's Restaurant and Takeaway.

By Finn Nixon
Sunny's Restaurant and Takeway has been forced to close. Image: Google Maps
An Indian Restaurant in Dundee has been forced to close due to fire damage.

Sunny’s Restaurant and Takeaway on Dalgleish Road suffered the damage in the early hours of Friday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze, but Sunny’s “absolutely gutted” owner Sunny Mollah said they had lost the “entire kitchen”, equipment and stock.

Mr Mollah told The Courier he ran down to the restaurant after getting a knock on his door at around 3am.

But by that time “it was too late” to save it from the blaze.

He said: “I’m just devastated and worried for the staff, who have worked so hard.

“I hope we can bounce back and we are looking to see if there is a temporary kitchen we can use.

“We need to figure out how we can get it fixed up while we look for somewhere we can at least do collections and deliveries from.

“I just don’t know where we’re going to be.”

“My life has been turned upside down in a matter of hours.

“The investigation has said the fire is not suspicious, so it was probably due to an electrical fault.

“Some sort of spark has caused a small fire and that has taken hold.”

“Everyone is safe and the guys in the hotel above were okay.”

Sunny’s restaurant owner overwhelmed by ‘incredible’ support

Sunny’s Restaurant was inundated with messages and comments after it announced its sudden closure on its Facebook page. on Saturday evening.

Sunny added: “The messages of support and offers of support from people have been incredible.

“People mean Dundee can be a really special place because they are willing to help.

“I’ve even had people offering to look after my kids.

“We will hopefully get back and up running to serve lots of customers soon.”

The restaurant is known for providing homemade traditional Indian food and even offers buffet experiences for weddings.

However, Sunny’s family name has been a staple in the Dundee food scene for around 12 years, moving around different venues in the city.

And he is the creator ofBaba’s Sauce, which was taken from one of his late father’s recipes.

It is produced at a factory in Longforgan and is sold in supermarkets across Scotland.

