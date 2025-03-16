EXCLUSIVE: Teen found with knuckleduster and flare as police crack down on Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic thugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Teen found with knuckleduster and flare as police crack down on Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic thugs

Huge Fife Derby matchday police operation involving 40 officers.

By Neil Henderson
Youth found to be carrying a knuckleduster and pyrotechnic flare.
A youth was found to be carrying a knuckleduster and pyrotechnic flare. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A teenager was found with a knuckleduster and a pyrotechnic flare as police mounted a major matchday operation to deter clashes between rival Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic hooligans.

Around 40 officers were involved as the arch-rivals met under the floodlights at Starks Park for the fourth Fife derby of the season.

Fixtures between the sides in recent years have been marred by violent clashes between rival groups, resulting in numerous arrests and leaving at least three officers injured.

Raith Rovers won the latest match 2-0 thanks to goals from Finlay Pollock and Paul Hanlon.

Courier reporter Neil Henderson was given exclusive access to accompany the match commander PS Craig Fraser and his team ahead of kick off.

Police operation to keep rival fans apart

Pre-match intelligence confirmed that rival groups had arranged to meet prior to the game and that weapons had been stashed in gardens en-route to the ground.

Officers were also on the lookout for illegal pyrotechnics.

Match commander Craig Fraser briefs his team officers.
Match commander Craig Fraser briefs his team ahead of the match. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Around 40 officers involved in the Fife Derby matchday operation.
Around 40 officers were involved in the Fife Derby matchday operation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police officers at the briefing.
Police officers at the briefing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Officers await arrival of Dunfermline fans at Kirkcaldy train station.
Officers await the arrival of Dunfermline fans at Kirkcaldy train station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police escort Dunfermline fans int Kirkcaldy town centre.
Police escort Dunfermline fans into Kirkcaldy town centre. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Reports that an attempt to smuggle as many as 20 flares into the ground was planned were also in the forefront of officers’ minds.

Police were on high alert throughout the evening, fully aware of the potential for disorder given the recent history between some Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans.

In January, two men were sentenced for the sickening attack on a lone Dunfermline fan in 2024.

Meanwhile, in 2023, rival hooligans fought running street battles before the game in Kirkcaldy.

The following season, fan groups clashed once more in Kirkcaldy, which resulted in two police officers being injured.

Rival hooligans planned to ‘meet’ before the game

Following briefings to his officers, Craig Fraser’s team hit the Kirkcaldy streets with several groups deployed at strategic points around the town.

Police were on hand to meet a 100-strong group of Dunfermline supporters as they arrived at Kirkcaldy train station.

Fans leave Kirkcaldy station.
Fans leave Kirkcaldy station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police keep watch on arriving Dunfermline fans.
Police keep watch on arriving Dunfermline fans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A group of young Raith Rovers fans escorted away from potential trouble.
A group of young Raith Rovers fans are escorted away from potential trouble. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Raith fans escorted along Link Street in Kirkcaldy.
Raith fans escorted along Link Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police escort arrives at Starks Park
A group of fans arrives at Starks Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Officers, some on foot, as well as in several police vans, chaperoned the group as it took to the streets heading into the town centre.

Reports of a contingent of around 60-70 Raith Rovers fans gathering at a disused multi-storey car park to mount a surprise attack led officers to intercept a group of home supporters.

A call was then made to deploy two police patrols to ensure the rival groups were kept apart.

Rovers fans, the majority between the ages of 12-15 and with many wearing masks or face coverings to conceal their identity, had been cut off by police as they tried to get close to where rival Pars fans had gathered.

Escorting the group to the ground, specially trained officers, known as spotters, were deployed to seek out and alert commanders to the presence of any known troublemakers.

One 15-year-old youth – an individual known to police – was spotted concealing a pyrotechnic device inside his coat and immediately apprehended.

More seriously, he was also found to be carrying a knuckleduster.

He was detained and taken away by officers.

Kirkcaldy town centre.
Police in Kirkcaldy town centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
It was a huge matchday police operation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Youth apprehended by police at the ground.
One person apprehended by police at the ground. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An officer shows the knuckleduster and flare found in the search of the 15-year-old.
An officer shows the knuckleduster and flare found in the search of the 15-year-old. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Match commander Craig Fraser praised the efforts of his officers.
Match commander Craig Fraser praised the efforts of his officers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Match commander’s praise for ‘efforts and dedication’ of officers

Meanwhile, a separate patrol team kept close contact with the Dunfermline group, which had swelled to around 150.

Several police vans were used to corral the group as they made their way through the streets and safely to the away end of the ground.

A number of flares were confiscated by police prior to kick off.

More were seized by stewards inside Starks Park.

Even with the game underway, there was no question of relaxing, as the operation continued after the final whistle, with officers working to get fans safely home.

Speaking after the game, Police Scotland match commander Craig Fraser praised his officers for preventing clashes between rival sets of hooligans.

He said: In all, it proved a successful event, with no major disorder, thanks to the efforts and dedication of all officers who were deployed.

“It has been particularly challenging, especially post-match, working to contain rival supporters, but officers carried out great work keeping them apart.

“Much of the success must be attributed to the large amount of planning and liaison work that goes into matchday operations.

“The doorstepping of known individuals to relay the message that disorder will dealt with robustly also had a big impact.”

The Courier’s photographer, Steve MacDougall, was also at Starks Park on Friday to capture a fans gallery off supporters before the match.

