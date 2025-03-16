WATCH: New LiveHouse signage appears on Dundee city centre’s skyline

LiveHouse is finally a feature of the Dundee city centre skyline after the name of the future 4,500-capacity arena was added to the former Mecca Bingo Hall tower.

The LiveHouse entertainment and conference venue is expected to open later this year on the Nethergate.

It will become Scotland’s third-largest entertainment venue and will initially host crowds of up to 1,000.

The Courier was given exclusive drone footage of the huge letters being added to the tower.

Workmen can be seen adding the lettering to the tower from a giant aerial platform.

These letters now act as a signpost for the venue.

It is the latest indication that the arena is nearing completion, after a December opening was pushed back.

An official opening date is yet to be confirmed, but a Dundee Dance Event closing party is scheduled to be held at the LiveHouse on May 4.

Last week, a new promotional video offered a first glimpse inside the entertainment venue.

The LiveHouse will host musical performances and conferences, as well as exhibitions and esports events.

The Nethergate site was once home to Green’s Playhouse, which at the time was one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

It closed as a cinema in January 1968 and was transformed into a bingo hall.

But in August 1995 a devastating fire destroyed the former cinema building.

The building was subsequently rebuilt, but only the restored tower remains of the Playhouse.

Mecca Bingo opened in 1997 and used the Nerthergate venue until shutting in 2024.