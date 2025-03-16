‘We heard shockingly loud bangs’: Residents relive moment armed police storm house in Dundee stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We heard shockingly loud bangs’: Residents relive moment armed police storm house in Dundee stand-off

Police Scotland has confirmed that a police firearm was discharged during the incident. No-one was injured.

By Neil Henderson
Armed police outside the house on Earlston Avenue in Dundee.
Armed police outside the house on Earlston Avenue in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents of a Dundee street have relived the moment armed police stormed a house following a stand-off.

Multiple armed officers descended on Earlston Avenue in the Whitfield area of the city at about 2pm on Friday.

A tense stand-off between police and a 34-year-old man inside the house continued for most of the day before coming to a dramatic climax shortly after 6pm.

One resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier he witnessed the drama unfold from an upstairs window.

‘Shock’ as armed police storm house

He described his shock as he watched the moment armed officers stormed the house.

The man said: “It had been escalating since around 10.30am when two people were removed from the house by officers.

“After a stand-off that went on for several hours, police taped the street off, and then I could see armed officers turning up.

Uniformed police and armed officers in the street.
Uniformed police and armed officers in the street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The stand-off ended at around 7pm on Friday.
The stand-off ended at around 7pm on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Police ordered us to stay inside and there was advice not to come to our windows.

“By around 6pm, I could hear a lot of shouting from the man in the house, with armed officers crouched behind a police car shouting back.

“Something was then thrown from the upstairs window of the house.

“From our bedroom window, I watched as police carrying guns quickly got into position just a few feet from the front door.

“Then all hell let loose.”

The resident described the scene as armed police then stormed the building.

He said: “Officers forced the front door open, then several officers dressed in black and with guns stormed inside.

‘Then all hell let loose’

“I heard several ear-splittingly loud bangs and lots of shouting.

“Moments later, I heard officers shouting “get down”, then more really loud bangs.

“The sounds were like nothing I’d ever heard before.”

Numerous police cars on Earlston Avenue in Dundee.
Numerous police cars on Earlston Avenue in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Armed officers at the scene.
Armed officers at the scene Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The man added: “It was a scary situation to have witnessed so close at hand.

“This is normally a quiet street, so to watch this unfold right before you was incredible.

“The speed at which those armed police brought it to an end was breathtaking.”

Another Earlston Avenue resident said she had returned home from work to find the street “teeming with police”.

“She said: “I was in complete shock when I turned into the road at around 5.30pm to be confronted with so many police.

“An officer quickly ordered me inside, telling me it was for my own safety.

“I then saw the armed police, so I quickly ran inside.

“The police remained in the street for a short while and then I heard the loud bangs.

“I live several houses away, but they were really loud.

“I was at my window but immediately ducked down when the sounded.

“It’s still really shocking to think that this sort of thing has just happened in my street.”

Police firearm discharged

Police later confirmed that a 34-year-old man, who was uninjured, was escorted out of the house before being taken to hospital.

The force has also confirmed that a firearm was discharged by police during the incident.

Forensic officers continue their investigation.
Forensic officers continue their investigation. Image: Alan Richardson,
White suited forensic officers continue to assess the scene on Saturday.
White-suited officers carry out forensics work on Earlston Avenue. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

However, no arrests have been made so far.

A police presence remained at the property on Sunday.

Chief Inspector David Gibson said: “We are aware this incident will be of concern to the local community, but we would like to reassure everyone that this was self-contained and there was no wider risk to the public.

A firearm was discharged by police during the incident and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (PIRC).”

The road remained sealed off until around 5pm on Saturday as white-suited forensic officers continued their investigation into the incident. 

