‘We heard shockingly loud bangs’: Residents relive moment armed police storm house in Dundee stand-off

Residents of a Dundee street have relived the moment armed police stormed a house following a stand-off.

Multiple armed officers descended on Earlston Avenue in the Whitfield area of the city at about 2pm on Friday.

A tense stand-off between police and a 34-year-old man inside the house continued for most of the day before coming to a dramatic climax shortly after 6pm.

One resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier he witnessed the drama unfold from an upstairs window.

‘Shock’ as armed police storm house

He described his shock as he watched the moment armed officers stormed the house.

The man said: “It had been escalating since around 10.30am when two people were removed from the house by officers.

“After a stand-off that went on for several hours, police taped the street off, and then I could see armed officers turning up.

“Police ordered us to stay inside and there was advice not to come to our windows.

“By around 6pm, I could hear a lot of shouting from the man in the house, with armed officers crouched behind a police car shouting back.

“Something was then thrown from the upstairs window of the house.

“From our bedroom window, I watched as police carrying guns quickly got into position just a few feet from the front door.

“Then all hell let loose.”

The resident described the scene as armed police then stormed the building.

He said: “Officers forced the front door open, then several officers dressed in black and with guns stormed inside.

‘Then all hell let loose’

“I heard several ear-splittingly loud bangs and lots of shouting.

“Moments later, I heard officers shouting “get down”, then more really loud bangs.

“The sounds were like nothing I’d ever heard before.”

The man added: “It was a scary situation to have witnessed so close at hand.

“This is normally a quiet street, so to watch this unfold right before you was incredible.

“The speed at which those armed police brought it to an end was breathtaking.”

Another Earlston Avenue resident said she had returned home from work to find the street “teeming with police”.

“She said: “I was in complete shock when I turned into the road at around 5.30pm to be confronted with so many police.

“An officer quickly ordered me inside, telling me it was for my own safety.

“I then saw the armed police, so I quickly ran inside.

“The police remained in the street for a short while and then I heard the loud bangs.

“I live several houses away, but they were really loud.

“I was at my window but immediately ducked down when the sounded.

“It’s still really shocking to think that this sort of thing has just happened in my street.”

Police firearm discharged

Police later confirmed that a 34-year-old man, who was uninjured, was escorted out of the house before being taken to hospital.

The force has also confirmed that a firearm was discharged by police during the incident.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

A police presence remained at the property on Sunday.

Chief Inspector David Gibson said: “We are aware this incident will be of concern to the local community, but we would like to reassure everyone that this was self-contained and there was no wider risk to the public.

“A firearm was discharged by police during the incident and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (PIRC).”

The road remained sealed off until around 5pm on Saturday as white-suited forensic officers continued their investigation into the incident.