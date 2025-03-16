News Increasing concerns for Glenrothes teen missing for second time in a week John Lovell, 15, has connections to Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy. By Finn Nixon March 16 2025, 3:51pm March 16 2025, 3:51pm Share Increasing concerns for Glenrothes teen missing for second time in a week Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5203058/increasing-concerns-missing-glenrothes-teen/ Copy Link 0 comment John Lovell has been reported missing from Glenrothes. Image: Police Scotland There are increasing concerns for a Glenrothes teen who has been reported missing for the second time in a week. John Lovell, 15, was last seen in the Fife town at about 9.10pm on Friday. He also has connections to Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy. Police have described John as a white male of a very slim build and with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt with a skull on it, and red and brown Vans high-top trainers. It is thought he may also have had an over the shoulder white or yellow bag, with a black JD Sports logo on it. Police confirmed that this is a fresh appeal, following an earlier appeal on Tuesday. Anyone with information has been asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 4248 from March 14, 2025.
