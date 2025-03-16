Increasing concerns for Glenrothes teen missing for second time in a week

There are increasing concerns for a Glenrothes teen who has been reported missing for the second time in a week.

John Lovell, 15, was last seen in the Fife town at about 9.10pm on Friday.

He also has connections to Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

Police have described John as a white male of a very slim build and with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt with a skull on it, and red and brown Vans high-top trainers.

It is thought he may also have had an over the shoulder white or yellow bag, with a black JD Sports logo on it.

Police confirmed that this is a fresh appeal, following an earlier appeal on Tuesday.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 4248 from March 14, 2025.