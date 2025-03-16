Two women in critical condition after crash near Crianlarich

Two women are in a critical condition in hospital after a two car crash in rural Stirlingshire.

The accident took place on the A82 near the Falls of Falloch, which is around four miles south of Crianlarich.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

The crash involved a Ford Mondeo and an Audi A2.

Hospital staff have described the condition of the two women involved as “critical”.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

And a 60-year-old woman was transported to Royal Alexander Hospital in Paisley.

Constable Ian Marshall said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this crash.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“I would also ask any drivers on the road with dashcam from around the time of the crash to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1657 of March 15, 2025.”