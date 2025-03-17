Dundee Co-op taped off by police as forensics officers examine scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee Co-op taped off by police as forensics officers examine scene

The front doors to the shop on Brook Street have been smashed.

By Lucy Scarlett & James Simpson
Brook Street Co-op
The Co-op on Brook Street is taped off by police. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee Co-op has been taped off following a police incident.

The shop on Brook Street near the city’s West End is closed to the public following the incident overnight.

The front door of the store has been smashed.

A police van is parked outside the store, and the entrance has been cordoned off.

One 71-year-old woman, who lives nearby, said: “I go to the shop every day.

Police outside the shop on Monday morning. Image: Sarah Williamson/DC Thomson

“At around 7.30am, I saw the police tape and a police car at the door.

“The officer advised me I wouldn’t be getting access just now.

“I’m aware of previous incidents at the store, but I was still shocked to see this today.”

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson, who is at the scene, said: “Police have taped off the entrance to the store.

“An officer is standing at the entrance. Forensics were also at the scene just before 9am.

Brook Street Co-op.
Police are in attendance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“The automatic doors appear to have been damaged.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

More from News

Police on Strathmartine Road
Second man admits violent role in Dundee car murder bid
Traffic lights were switched on at the Swallow Roundabout on March 5. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Swallow Roundabout traffic lights concerns revisited a decade on – including 'sign clutter' fears
Schiehallion, a pointy, snow-covered mountain
Schiehallion chiefs defend fence plans branded 'insanity' by critics
St Andrews Nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: Google Maps/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Care round-up: 'Intrusive smell' at Fife nursery and bosses of Dundee day centre not…
Christopher Sloan
Relentless Arbroath paedophile caught with hundreds of sick images days after release from prison
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: DC Thomson.
Call for 'ministerial taskforce' over Dundee University crisis
Lisa Carmichael
Callous woman jailed for 'mean, low' thefts from Dundee pensioner
Arlene Jeffrey outside the block of flats on Cart Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee woman in limbo after Raac found in flat after mum's death
Arlene Jeffrey found Raac in her mum's home in Menzieshill after she died on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee has Scotland’s highest number of homes with Raac
Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Trapped by Raac: The Courier launches campaign to support those affected by Dundee concrete…

Conversation