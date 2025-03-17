Dundee Co-op taped off by police as forensics officers examine scene

A Dundee Co-op has been taped off following a police incident.

The shop on Brook Street near the city’s West End is closed to the public following the incident overnight.

The front door of the store has been smashed.

A police van is parked outside the store, and the entrance has been cordoned off.

One 71-year-old woman, who lives nearby, said: “I go to the shop every day.

“At around 7.30am, I saw the police tape and a police car at the door.

“The officer advised me I wouldn’t be getting access just now.

“I’m aware of previous incidents at the store, but I was still shocked to see this today.”

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson, who is at the scene, said: “Police have taped off the entrance to the store.

“An officer is standing at the entrance. Forensics were also at the scene just before 9am.

“The automatic doors appear to have been damaged.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

