Plans for nearly 40 homes on site of former Dundee primary school

Plans have been lodged for nearly 40 new homes on the site of a former Dundee primary school.

Dundee firm H&H Properties has submitted a planning application for the housing development on the former Hillside Primary School site in Menzieshill.

The plans include the creation of 37 homes – three 12-bedroom properties, 24 four-bedroom houses and one five-bedroom home.

Proposals also include work being carried out to create new roads and upgrade the sewage system at the site on Denoon Terrace.

The planning application is at the consultation stage until early April, after which the council will make a decision.

The school shut in 2017 when Tayview Primary opened, merging pupils from Hillside and Gowriehill primaries.

Hillside was demolished in 2018 when Dundee City Council said the land would most likely be used for housing.

Pupils from both Hillside and Gowriehill Primary Schools moved into the £13.2 million building in the same month.

Hillside had served the community since 1963.

The Courier has rounded up the latest planning applications submitted to the council, including approval for new Riverside townhouses from H&H Properties.