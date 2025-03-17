Plans for nearly 40 homes on site of former Dundee primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for nearly 40 homes on site of former Dundee primary school

Hillside Primary in Menzieshill was demolished in 2018.

By Ben MacDonald
Hillside Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Hillside Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Plans have been lodged for nearly 40 new homes on the site of a former Dundee primary school.

Dundee firm H&H Properties has submitted a planning application for the housing development on the former Hillside Primary School site in Menzieshill.

The plans include the creation of 37 homes – three 12-bedroom properties, 24 four-bedroom houses and one five-bedroom home.

Proposals also include work being carried out to create new roads and upgrade the sewage system at the site on Denoon Terrace.

The planning application is at the consultation stage until early April, after which the council will make a decision.

The building was demolished in May 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The former Hillside Primary School site
The plot of land at Denoon Terrace could be turned into new homes. Image: Google Street View

The school shut in 2017 when Tayview Primary opened, merging pupils from Hillside and Gowriehill primaries.

Hillside was demolished in 2018 when Dundee City Council said the land would most likely be used for housing.

Pupils from both Hillside and Gowriehill Primary Schools moved into the £13.2 million building in the same month.

Hillside had served the community since 1963.

The Courier has rounded up the latest planning applications submitted to the council, including approval for new Riverside townhouses from H&H Properties.

