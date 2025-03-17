News Plans for nearly 40 homes on site of former Dundee primary school Hillside Primary in Menzieshill was demolished in 2018. By Ben MacDonald March 17 2025, 11:30am March 17 2025, 11:30am Share Plans for nearly 40 homes on site of former Dundee primary school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5203247/homes-plans-hillside-school-dundee/ Copy Link 1 comment Hillside Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson Plans have been lodged for nearly 40 new homes on the site of a former Dundee primary school. Dundee firm H&H Properties has submitted a planning application for the housing development on the former Hillside Primary School site in Menzieshill. The plans include the creation of 37 homes – three 12-bedroom properties, 24 four-bedroom houses and one five-bedroom home. Proposals also include work being carried out to create new roads and upgrade the sewage system at the site on Denoon Terrace. The planning application is at the consultation stage until early April, after which the council will make a decision. The building was demolished in May 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The plot of land at Denoon Terrace could be turned into new homes. Image: Google Street View The school shut in 2017 when Tayview Primary opened, merging pupils from Hillside and Gowriehill primaries. Hillside was demolished in 2018 when Dundee City Council said the land would most likely be used for housing. Pupils from both Hillside and Gowriehill Primary Schools moved into the £13.2 million building in the same month. Hillside had served the community since 1963. The Courier has rounded up the latest planning applications submitted to the council, including approval for new Riverside townhouses from H&H Properties.
