Plans for five retirement houses on site of former Forfar bingo hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Plans for five retirement houses on site of former Forfar bingo hall

The Pavilion in Queen Street was destroyed by fire in 2020.

By Graham Brown
The old Pavilion bingo hall was destroyed by fire in 2020. Image: Supplied
The old Pavilion bingo hall was destroyed by fire in 2020. Image: Supplied

A fresh bid for five new homes on the site of a former Forfar bingo hall has come forward.

The Pavilion, in Queen Street, was destroyed by a fire almost five years ago.

A blaze tore through the empty premises on a Sunday afternoon in November 2020.

The fire-ravaged building was demolished as a result.

Plans for six single-storey houses on the site were lodged in 2024, but were recently withdrawn.

Forfar firm Albamuir has now submitted a fresh application for five retirement properties.

The one-bedroom homes are aimed at independent elderly residents looking to downsize.

The developer intends to rent the properties and provide services and maintenance.

Forfar Pavilion bingo hall housing plans
The planned layout of the five homes on the former Pavilion bingo hall site in Forfar. Image: Supplied

Plans show parking for 12 cars.

Each home would have its own amenity space, as well as a communal wildlife garden on the boundary with Queen Street.

The application will be considered by Angus Council in due course.

The premises had been empty for more than 15 years when it burned down.

Nearby homes were evacuated as six fire appliances tackled the blaze.

Two teenage boys were subsequently reported to the Youth Justice Assessor in connection with the incident.

Plans for the demolition of the old bingo hall and the development of 14 flats with an underground car park were approved in 2012 but never went ahead.

More from News

Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Angus Council leader Bill Duff to join £50,000 a year club with 17% wage…
The Tuck Inn, Edzell
Angus fish and chip restaurant up for sale as owner plans retirement
A section of the A9 at Drumochter is affected. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face 3-week lane closure on A9 in Highland Perthshire during roadworks
Building exterior of Hillside Primary School, Dundee. Kris Miller, Courier, 11/02/13. Picture today shows building exterior of Hillside Primary School for story about mergers.
Plans for nearly 40 homes on site of former Dundee primary school
Brook Street Co-op
Dundee Co-op taped off by police as alcohol stolen during break-in
3
Police on Strathmartine Road
Second man admits violent role in Dundee car murder bid
Traffic lights were switched on at the Swallow Roundabout on March 5. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Swallow Roundabout traffic lights concerns revisited a decade on – including 'sign clutter' fears
Schiehallion, a pointy, snow-covered mountain
Schiehallion chiefs defend fence plans branded 'insanity' by critics
2
St Andrews Nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: Google Maps/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Care round-up: 'Intrusive smell' at Fife nursery and bosses of Dundee day centre not…
Christopher Sloan
Relentless Arbroath paedophile caught with hundreds of sick images days after release from prison

Conversation