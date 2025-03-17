Plans for five retirement houses on site of former Forfar bingo hall

A fresh bid for five new homes on the site of a former Forfar bingo hall has come forward.

The Pavilion, in Queen Street, was destroyed by a fire almost five years ago.

A blaze tore through the empty premises on a Sunday afternoon in November 2020.

The fire-ravaged building was demolished as a result.

Plans for six single-storey houses on the site were lodged in 2024, but were recently withdrawn.

Forfar firm Albamuir has now submitted a fresh application for five retirement properties.

The one-bedroom homes are aimed at independent elderly residents looking to downsize.

The developer intends to rent the properties and provide services and maintenance.

Plans show parking for 12 cars.

Each home would have its own amenity space, as well as a communal wildlife garden on the boundary with Queen Street.

The application will be considered by Angus Council in due course.

The premises had been empty for more than 15 years when it burned down.

Nearby homes were evacuated as six fire appliances tackled the blaze.

Two teenage boys were subsequently reported to the Youth Justice Assessor in connection with the incident.

Plans for the demolition of the old bingo hall and the development of 14 flats with an underground car park were approved in 2012 but never went ahead.