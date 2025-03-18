Could a low emission zone be on the cards for Stirling in future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could a low emission zone be on the cards for Stirling in future?

Low emission zones have been put in place across Scotland, but does Stirling need one?

By Isla Glen
West Bell Street Dundee, where a low emission zone is enforced. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
West Bell Street Dundee, where a low emission zone is enforced. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Low emission zones have been rolled out across Scotland in recent years.

The country’s four biggest cities, Dundee, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, have all implemented a low emission zone (LEZ) system.

Vehicles that fail to meet certain criteria are banned from these zones, in a bid to combat air pollution.

Could Stirling bring in its own LEZ in future? We’ve taken a look at the likelihood of it happening.

How do low emission zones work?

The purpose of LEZs is to reduce levels of harmful vehicle emissions and improve air quality.

Zones operate 24/7 using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Prohibited vehicles include certain diesel cars and vans.

Typically, this means vehicles registered before 2015, and most petrol vehicles older than 2006.

Buses, coaches and HGVs registered from 2013 are allowed access, as are motorcycles and mopeds.

Low emission zone sign in city centre of Glasgow. Image: richardjohnson/Shutterstock

Drivers who break the rules by entering a low emission zone with a non-compliant vehicle face fines of £60.

If paid within two weeks, the fine halves. But, if the same vehicle re-enters the LEZ, it doubles.

In Dundee, one motorist was fined more than 120 times in the first six months of the city’s LEZ coming into force.

The rates are capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for minibuses, buses, coaches and HGVs.

Could Stirling bring in a low emission zone?

Stirling Council is not looking to bring in a low emission zone at the moment.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “There are no current plans to introduce a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) for Stirling City Centre.”

The local authority also has no current air quality management areas, meaning all of Stirling meets national air quality objectives.

Craigs Roundabout experiences heavy traffic. Image: Google Street View

In the 2024 air quality annual progress report for Stirling Council, no exceedances of the relevant air quality objectives were recorded.

In this instance, air quality was measured at the Craigs Roundabout.

In comparison, all Scottish cities with existing low emission zones, as well as Perth, Inverness and Lanarkshire, are trying to boost the air quality of key local areas.

Stirling Council is working in other ways to reduce pollution, such as by promoting active travel and electric vehicle use.

