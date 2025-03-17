£14k pay rise for Stirling Council leader and proposed councillor salary boosts revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

£14k pay rise for Stirling Council leader and proposed councillor salary boosts revealed

The total expected bill for Stirling area councillor salaries adds up to £702,629.

By Alex Watson
Labour councillor Gerry McGarvey became leader of Stirling Council last month. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Labour councillor Gerry McGarvey became leader of Stirling Council last month. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey will receive a salary increase of more than £14,000 from April 1, as per newly amended Scotland-wide regulations.

Appointed to the role in February, the Labour Forth and Endrick ward councillor’s current annual pay of £35,580 will rise to £50,063 – a boost of £14,483 per year, or 40%.

Councillors’ remuneration will be discussed at a special meeting of Stirling Council on Thursday, March 20.

It is expected that the total bill for Stirling area councillor salaries will add up to £702,629 in the financial year 2025-26.

Though Mr McGarvey‘s pay is already set in stone, councillors will be asked to determine the new salary of Lord Provost Elaine Watterson during Thursday’s meeting.

This figure must fall between the sums of £25,982 and £37,548.

How much will councillors be paid next year?

Members must also decide whether the number of senior councillor roles should increase from six to a maximum of 10.

The total combined annual pay available for all senior councillors is £317,646, so the more senior councillors appointed, the lower each individual salary drops.

Car parking fees set to rise in Stirling.
Stirling councillors will meet to discuss their own remuneration later this week. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

From April 1, senior councillors will be entitled to receive between £25,982 and £37,548 each per year.

All other elected councillors (of which there are currently 15) will get between £21,345 and £25,982.

Prior to this, the maximum both the Lord Provost and senior councillors could be paid was £26,686, creating potential for a hike of more than £10,000 per person, per year.

More senior councillors means lower pay

Should Stirling Council members opt to increase the number of senior councillors from six to eight, all eight people could still receive the maximum possible salary of £37,548 each annually.

However, adding more senior councillors into the mix after that point would reduce individual salaries.

Lord Provost Elaine Watterson looks set to get a significant salary increase from April. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

For example, nine senior councillors would be paid £35,294 each, while 10 would get £31,764.60.

If the number of senior councillors remains the same and councillors award themselves the maximum possible pay on Thursday, Stirling Council’s overall salary bill will amount to £702,629.

A saving of more than £11,000 could be made by promoting four councillors to senior level, as this would reduce the amount of money paid to senior councillors overall.

Who are Stirling’s senior councillors?

There are currently seven designated senior councillor positions within Stirling Council, held by six people.

At the moment, Neil Benny is responsible for two of these roles.

Stirling councillor Neil Benny (centre) is currently carrying out two senior councillor roles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The senior councillor positions are as follows:

  • Convener of Audit Committee – Robin Kleinman, Dunblane and Bridge of Allan (Conservative)
  • Vice-convener of Audit Committee – Neil Benny, Stirling West (Conservative)
  • Convener of Children and Young People Committee – Danny Gibson, Stirling North (Labour)
  • Convener of Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee – Jen Preston, Stirling West (Labour)
  • Chair of Planning and Regulation Panel – Neil Benny, Stirling West (Conservative)
  • Convener of Public Safety Committee – Rachel Nunn, Stirling North (Conservative)
  • Vice-convener of Public Safety Committee – Martin Earl, Trossachs and Teith (Conservative)
The upcoming special meeting will take place at Stirling Council headquarters. Image: Google Street View

Why are councillor salaries going up?

Following recommendations from the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee, the number of Scottish council bands was reduced from four to three.

Band A was abolished, automatically moving Stirling Council to Band B.

This gave Stirling Council the ability to appoint another senior councillor, bringing its maximum possible number up from nine to 10.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Police could be seen pointing their guns at a house during the stand-off on Earlston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Facebook
VIDEO: Moment gunshots fired during stand-off at Dundee house
Dundee's Christmas lights night in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Christmas market scrapped as council promises return of 'traditional' celebrations
Aberdour Crescent.
Police called to 'protest' outside Dunfermline home
Concerns emerged in 2017 after the Scottish Government proposed unisex toilets in schools.
‘Dundee City Council response to unisex school toilet concerns will alarm parents’
Rex Park in Dunfermline where the indecent exposure took place.
Girl attacked by man in Dunfermline park as police launch 'extensive' investigation
Police tape after a disturbance on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Two men injured and three charged after Dundee 'disturbance'
Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Angus Council leader Bill Duff to join £50,000 a year club with 17% wage…
The Tuck Inn, Edzell
Angus fish and chip restaurant up for sale as owner plans retirement
A section of the A9 at Drumochter is affected. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face 3-week lane closure on A9 in Highland Perthshire during roadworks
The old Pavilion bingo hall was destroyed by fire in 2020. Image: Supplied
Plans for five retirement houses on site of former Forfar bingo hall

Conversation