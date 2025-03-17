£14k pay rise for Stirling Council leader and proposed councillor salary boosts revealed

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey will receive a salary increase of more than £14,000 from April 1, as per newly amended Scotland-wide regulations.

Appointed to the role in February, the Labour Forth and Endrick ward councillor’s current annual pay of £35,580 will rise to £50,063 – a boost of £14,483 per year, or 40%.

Councillors’ remuneration will be discussed at a special meeting of Stirling Council on Thursday, March 20.

It is expected that the total bill for Stirling area councillor salaries will add up to £702,629 in the financial year 2025-26.

Though Mr McGarvey‘s pay is already set in stone, councillors will be asked to determine the new salary of Lord Provost Elaine Watterson during Thursday’s meeting.

This figure must fall between the sums of £25,982 and £37,548.

How much will councillors be paid next year?

Members must also decide whether the number of senior councillor roles should increase from six to a maximum of 10.

The total combined annual pay available for all senior councillors is £317,646, so the more senior councillors appointed, the lower each individual salary drops.

From April 1, senior councillors will be entitled to receive between £25,982 and £37,548 each per year.

All other elected councillors (of which there are currently 15) will get between £21,345 and £25,982.

Prior to this, the maximum both the Lord Provost and senior councillors could be paid was £26,686, creating potential for a hike of more than £10,000 per person, per year.

More senior councillors means lower pay

Should Stirling Council members opt to increase the number of senior councillors from six to eight, all eight people could still receive the maximum possible salary of £37,548 each annually.

However, adding more senior councillors into the mix after that point would reduce individual salaries.

For example, nine senior councillors would be paid £35,294 each, while 10 would get £31,764.60.

If the number of senior councillors remains the same and councillors award themselves the maximum possible pay on Thursday, Stirling Council’s overall salary bill will amount to £702,629.

A saving of more than £11,000 could be made by promoting four councillors to senior level, as this would reduce the amount of money paid to senior councillors overall.

Who are Stirling’s senior councillors?

There are currently seven designated senior councillor positions within Stirling Council, held by six people.

At the moment, Neil Benny is responsible for two of these roles.

The senior councillor positions are as follows:

Convener of Audit Committee – Robin Kleinman, Dunblane and Bridge of Allan (Conservative)

Vice-convener of Audit Committee – Neil Benny, Stirling West (Conservative)

Convener of Children and Young People Committee – Danny Gibson, Stirling North (Labour)

Convener of Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee – Jen Preston, Stirling West (Labour)

Chair of Planning and Regulation Panel – Neil Benny, Stirling West (Conservative)

Convener of Public Safety Committee – Rachel Nunn, Stirling North (Conservative)

Vice-convener of Public Safety Committee – Martin Earl, Trossachs and Teith (Conservative)

Why are councillor salaries going up?

Following recommendations from the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee, the number of Scottish council bands was reduced from four to three.

Band A was abolished, automatically moving Stirling Council to Band B.

This gave Stirling Council the ability to appoint another senior councillor, bringing its maximum possible number up from nine to 10.

