Police called to ‘protest’ outside Dunfermline home

Crowds gathered outside a house on Aberdour Crescent on Sunday evening.

By Lucy Scarlett
Aberdour Crescent.
Police were called to Aberdour Crescent. Image: Google Street View

Police were called to a ‘protest’ outside a Dunfermline home yesterday.

Officers blocked off Aberdour Crescent and held locals back after crowds gathered outside a house on Sunday evening.

Authorities later removed the occupant of the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Sunday, 2025 we were called to a report of a crowd gathered outside a house in Aberdour Crescent, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and the occupant left the property.

“The crowd dispersed shortly thereafter.”

Elsewhere in Dunfermline, eight new shops and restaurants could be set to open in the area. 

