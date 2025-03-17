Police called to ‘protest’ outside Dunfermline home

Police were called to a ‘protest’ outside a Dunfermline home yesterday.

Officers blocked off Aberdour Crescent and held locals back after crowds gathered outside a house on Sunday evening.

Authorities later removed the occupant of the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Sunday, 2025 we were called to a report of a crowd gathered outside a house in Aberdour Crescent, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and the occupant left the property.

“The crowd dispersed shortly thereafter.”

