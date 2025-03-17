Two men injured and three charged after Dundee ‘disturbance’

Two men have been injured and three charged after a “disturbance” in Dundee.

Police were called to Hilltown Terrace on Friday night.

It is understood the area was taped off as emergency services descended on the street outside the Hilltown multis.

Two men were treated in hospital and later charged, while a third man was also charged.

Three men due in court after Hilltown incident

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Friday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee.

“Two men, aged 48 and 20, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and later released.

“Both were subsequently arrested and charged in connection, along with a 52-year-old man.

“All three are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”