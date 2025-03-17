Two men injured and three charged after Dundee ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two men injured and three charged after Dundee ‘disturbance’

Police were called to Hilltown Terrace on Friday night.

By Finn Nixon
Police tape after a disturbance on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Police tape after a disturbance on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Two men have been injured and three charged after a “disturbance” in Dundee.

Police were called to Hilltown Terrace on Friday night.

It is understood the area was taped off as emergency services descended on the street outside the Hilltown multis.

Two men were treated in hospital and later charged, while a third man was also charged.

Three men due in court after Hilltown incident

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Friday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee.

“Two men, aged 48 and 20, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and later released.

“Both were subsequently arrested and charged in connection, along with a 52-year-old man.

“All three are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

More from News

Police could be seen pointing their guns at a house during the stand-off on Earlston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Facebook
VIDEO: Moment gunshots fired during stand-off at Dundee house
Dundee's Christmas lights night in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Christmas market scrapped as council promises return of 'traditional' celebrations
Aberdour Crescent.
Police called to 'protest' outside Dunfermline home
Concerns emerged in 2017 after the Scottish Government proposed unisex toilets in schools.
‘Dundee City Council response to unisex school toilet concerns will alarm parents’
Rex Park in Dunfermline where the indecent exposure took place.
Girl attacked by man in Dunfermline park as police launch 'extensive' investigation
Labour councillor Gerry McGarvey became leader of Stirling Council last month. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
£14k pay rise for Stirling Council leader and proposed councillor salary boosts revealed
Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Angus Council leader Bill Duff to join £50,000 a year club with 17% wage…
3
The Tuck Inn, Edzell
Angus fish and chip restaurant up for sale as owner plans retirement
A section of the A9 at Drumochter is affected. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face 3-week lane closure on A9 in Highland Perthshire during roadworks
The old Pavilion bingo hall was destroyed by fire in 2020. Image: Supplied
Plans for five retirement houses on site of former Forfar bingo hall