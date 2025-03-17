VIDEO: Moment gunshots fired during stand-off at Dundee house

Video footage has captured the moment gunshots were fired during a stand-off at a house in Dundee.

Residents watched on in shock as police swarmed Earlston Avenue in Whitfield on Friday afternoon.

Videos shared and viewed thousands of times on various platforms show armed officers pointing their weapons at a top-floor window.

In the clips, police can be heard asking someone to “put his weapon down” as people are urged to get back.

A loud bang can be heard before an officer shouts: “Shots fired.”

Police can then be seen using shields to protect themselves as they move towards the house before several loud bangs are heard.

A 34-year-old man, who was not injured, was eventually escorted from the house and taken to hospital for assessment.

No arrests have been made.

Speaking to The Courier over the weekend, residents relived the moment “all hell let loose” on their quiet street.

Police Scotland has confirmed the matter has been referred to the police watchdog Pirc due to a firearm being discharged.

Officers say their inquiries are continuing.