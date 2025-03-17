VIDEO: Moment gunshots fired during stand-off at Dundee house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Moment gunshots fired during stand-off at Dundee house

Residents watched on in shock as the drama unfolded outside their homes.

By James Simpson

Video footage has captured the moment gunshots were fired during a stand-off at a house in Dundee.

Residents watched on in shock as police swarmed Earlston Avenue in Whitfield on Friday afternoon.

Videos shared and viewed thousands of times on various platforms show armed officers pointing their weapons at a top-floor window.

In the clips, police can be heard asking someone to “put his weapon down” as people are urged to get back.

A loud bang can be heard before an officer shouts: “Shots fired.”

Armed officers at the scene.
An armed officer on Earlston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Police can then be seen using shields to protect themselves as they move towards the house before several loud bangs are heard.

A 34-year-old man, who was not injured, was eventually escorted from the house and taken to hospital for assessment.

No arrests have been made.

Speaking to The Courier over the weekend, residents relived the moment “all hell let loose” on their quiet street.

Police Scotland has confirmed the matter has been referred to the police watchdog Pirc due to a firearm being discharged.

Officers say their inquiries are continuing.

