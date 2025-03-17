Perth campaigners urge St Johnstone fans to help save Bell’s Sports Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth campaigners urge St Johnstone fans to help save Bell’s Sports Centre

Bill Powrie and the chairman of the Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network leafleted fans ahead of St Johnstone vs Aberdeen.

By Sean O'Neil
Dave Munro and Bill Powrie on Crieff Road, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dave Munro and Bill Powrie on Crieff Road, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Campaigners hoping to save Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth asked for the help of football fans ahead of St Johnstone’s game on Saturday.

Bill Powrie and David Munro, chairman of Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN), leafleted supporters ahead of the Aberdeen clash at McDiarmid Park.

The duo were highlighting the campaign by the network of 12 Perth and Kinross sporting groups who want Bell’s to be reopened as an indoor sports facility.

They are against plans put forward in a recent council consultation to turn the facility into an unheated events area.

PKCSN’s idea has already won the backing of nine national level sports bodies, including Scottish Athletics and Netball Scotland.

The petition to save Bell’s has been signed by nearly 2,500 people.

‘That didn’t make sense to me’

Speaking to The Courier, Bill Powrie said he wants the venue to be reopened for all indoor sports that previously used it.

The campaigner has started a Go Fund Me to pay for an architect to draw up alternative plans for the building.

Bill Powrie handing out petition leaflets ahead of the St Johnstone vs Aberdeen game at McDiarmid. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bill said: “When I heard that the council were planning to remove the skirting around the perimeter and turn Bell’s into an unheated, open-to-the-atmosphere venue, and lay down expensive astro turf – that didn’t make sense to me.”

“Surely, it would make more sense to refurbish Bells and retain it as a heated iconic venue capable of catering for multiple indoor sports?”

The campaigner claims energy bills will be a concern for Live Active Leisure and the council and wants to find a solution around that.

He said: “I know that one of the main reasons for wanting to opt for the unheated option is the cost of heating Bell’s.

“But I think that if we could obtain a comprehensive architect’s report it would be possible to reduce the utilities costs and improve the carbon footprint by installing solar panels, improved insulation and installing a new heating system.”

Say NO to Thimblerow campaign

Bell’s has been shut to the public since it was damaged by flooding in 2023.

Last year, councillors voted to include the facility in the plans for a new Perth leisure centre – a move which PKCSN opposes.

Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

The controversial plans for a facility at Thimblerow car park have been met with widespread public backlash as they do not include a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink.

Following The Courier’s Say No to Thimblerow campaign and a petition by a former Perth Leisure Pool employee, the matter will come before councillors again in June.

The consultation results for Bell’s will also be discussed at this meeting.

Perth and Kinross Council say that responses from PKCSN and national level sports bodies will be included as part of the feedback to the consultation.

