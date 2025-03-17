Dundee Christmas market scrapped as council promises return of ‘traditional’ celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Christmas market scrapped as council promises return of ‘traditional’ celebrations

The Christmas lights switch-on and tree will be returning to City Square.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee's Christmas lights night in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee’s Christmas market is being scrapped this year – as council chiefs promise the return of “traditional” celebrations.

The city council is already making preparations for this year’s festivities.

The lights switch-on – which used to attract thousands to City Square every late November – is coming back for 2025.

The city’s Christmas tree will also return to its traditional home at City Square.

The Dundee Hooley – the St Andrew’s Day celebration – will also be back this year.

Market stalls and ice rink scrapped as Dundee Christmas plans revealed for 2025

However, it means that the Christmas village and market that was held last year will not be back – ending a run of events that featured an ice rink, stalls and rides.

The Christmas tree had been moved to Steeple Church in recent years – provoking a backlash from locals.

Council chiefs say their decision to return to a more “traditional” offering comes from feedback received during a recent budget consultation.

Council leader Mark Flynn said: “We’ve listened carefully to the people of Dundee and what they would like to see most.

Dundee’s official Christmas tree has joined ‘designer’ trees outside Steeple Church in recent years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Christmas tree will return to City Square Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“Christmas is a very important time of the year for many, and it brings people together.

“As a city, we want to provide the best opportunities possible for people to do just that.

“Through the budget consultation process for 2025/26 and from feedback in general, we’ve heard from a lot of people that they really value a traditional Christmas in Dundee with elements such as a tree placed in City Square.

“We want to make that happen, and bring families, friends and visitors together to celebrate during this year’s festive period and these activities will be free to attend at a time when the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis continue to be felt by all.

‘This will provide taxpayers with the best value for money’

“By taking this approach to the festive period, it will provide taxpayers with the best value for money as well as provide what so many people in the city have asked for from Christmas.

“We also recognise the success of the Dundee Hooley in its previous three years and due to its popularity, we will keep this as part of our Dundee Christmas offering for 2025.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, the council’s Lib Dem group leader, described the SNP administration’s decision as “better late than never”.

He added: “It hasn’t half taken the SNP council administration a long, long time to get the message and listen to the calls from Dundonians that the City Square tree and lights switch-on should never have been removed by them.”

More details on the Christmas programme will be revealed later this year.

