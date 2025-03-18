Angus Planning Ahead: Glens micro distillery and beauty salon makeover

Designs for a micro distillery at the foot of the Cairngorms National Park have been released.

The Gin Bothy is behind the project for a site near Glen Prosen Lodge.

Company founder Kim Cameron announced the plans after launching her new Gunshot whisky last year.

The Prosen plan will see the facility powered by hydroelectricity.

Eventually it will see all of the firm’s drink products – including a 12-year-old single malt – produced there.

Plans submitted to Angus Council show a production hall with cask storage and plant room attached.

Carnoustie beauty salon bid

A prime Carnoustie property is to be given a makeover in a beauty salon plan.

Plans show the building at 1 Station Road will be transformed into Katie’s lash and beauty therapies studio.

The proposals include a new door and external cladding.

An external air conditioning unit would be located on the Church Street elevation at the east end of High Street.

Internally, the shop will feature a main beauty parlour area, treatment room, lash beds and an accessible WC.

The application will be considered by the council in due course.

Forfar bingo hall site plan

Five retirement homes are planned for the site of a former Forfar bingo hall.

The Pavilion burned down in 2020 after a deliberate fire at the empty town centre building.

Owners Albamuir have now submitted a scheme for five single storey, one-bedroom homes.

They would be aimed at independent older people looking to downsize.

The plans include 12 parking spaces and a communal wildlife garden.

The disused building was the subject of redevelopment plans as far back as 2008.

A scheme for six homes on the site was recently withdrawn by the current applicant.

Brechin whisky warehouse

The owners of Brechin’s Glencadam Distillery are planning a major town expansion.

Angus Dundee Distillers have submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) for land between Brechin Business Park and Brechin Castle Centre.

It would include warehousing, a vatting facility, offices and staff parking.

A PAN is the first stage in the planning process and the firm has revealed its intention to present the proposal to a meeting of Brechin Community Council.

It also plans to stage two public drop-in events for locals.

The proposal is part of the strategic investment plan for the Angus distillery, one of Scotland’s oldest.

It plans to mark its 200th birthday later this year with the opening of a new visitor centre at the Smithbank facility in the town.

Forfar museum windows

The Meffan on West High Street in Forfar is to have its aging windows replaced.

Angus Council say the sash and case windows on the C-listed museum and art gallery are in a poor condition.

Their plans involves replacing 10 windows on the property, seven of which are on the West High Street frontage.

The project will also include repainting of the rainwater goods on the building.

The Angus fine art paintings store will have solar control glazing to protect the artworks from ultra-violet light.

Historic Environment Scotland had no objection to the proposal for the conservation area building.

Glen Prosen micro distillery

Carnoustie beauty salon

Forfar bingo hall housing

Brechin whisky warehouse

Meffan museum windows