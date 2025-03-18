Angus Planning Ahead: Glens micro distillery and beauty salon makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Glens micro distillery and beauty salon makeover

The latest Angus planning round-up includes a Brechin development for another local distiller and the replacement of windows in Forfar's Meffan Museum and Art Gallery.

By Graham Brown
An interior view of the micro distillery planned for Glen Prosen. Image: Organic Architects
Designs for a micro distillery at the foot of the Cairngorms National Park have been released.

The Gin Bothy is behind the project for a site near Glen Prosen Lodge.

Company founder Kim Cameron announced the plans after launching her new Gunshot whisky last year.

Angus glens micro distillery.
An external impression of the Glen Prosen production plant. Image: Organic Architects

The Prosen plan will see the facility powered by hydroelectricity.

Eventually it will see all of the firm’s drink products – including a 12-year-old single malt – produced there.

Plans submitted to Angus Council show a production hall with cask storage and plant room attached.

Carnoustie beauty salon bid

A prime Carnoustie property is to be given a makeover in a beauty salon plan.

Plans show the building at 1 Station Road will be transformed into Katie’s lash and beauty therapies studio.

The proposals include a new door and external cladding.

Carnoustie beauty salon planning application.
How the Carnoustie salon will look. Image: Nicholas Lindsay Architects

An external air conditioning unit would be located on the Church Street elevation at the east end of High Street.

Internally, the shop will feature a main beauty parlour area, treatment room, lash beds and an accessible WC.

The application will be considered by the council in due course.

Forfar bingo hall site plan

Five retirement homes are planned for the site of a former Forfar bingo hall.

The Pavilion burned down in 2020 after a deliberate fire at the empty town centre building.

Forfar pavilion bingo hall fire.
The pavilion fire took hold in November 2020. Image: Supplied

Owners Albamuir have now submitted a scheme for five single storey, one-bedroom homes.

They would be aimed at independent older people looking to downsize.

The plans include 12 parking spaces and a communal wildlife garden.

The disused building was the subject of redevelopment plans as far back as 2008.

A scheme for six homes on the site was recently withdrawn by the current applicant.

Brechin whisky warehouse

The owners of Brechin’s Glencadam Distillery are planning a major town expansion.

Angus Dundee Distillers have submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) for land between Brechin Business Park and Brechin Castle Centre.

It would include warehousing, a vatting facility, offices and staff parking.

Glencadam Distillery visitor centre.
Glencadam is also working on a new visitor centre at its 200-year-old Brechin distillery. Image: Supplied

A PAN is the first stage in the planning process and the firm has revealed its intention to present the proposal to a meeting of Brechin Community Council.

It also plans to stage two public drop-in events for locals.

The proposal is part of the strategic investment plan for the Angus distillery, one of Scotland’s oldest.

It plans to mark its 200th birthday later this year with the opening of a new visitor centre at the Smithbank facility in the town.

Forfar museum windows

The Meffan on West High Street in Forfar is to have its aging windows replaced.

Angus Council say the sash and case windows on the C-listed museum and art gallery are in a poor condition.

Their plans involves replacing 10 windows on the property, seven of which are on the West High Street frontage.

The project will also include repainting of the rainwater goods on the building.

The Angus fine art paintings store will have solar control glazing to protect the artworks from ultra-violet light.

Historic Environment Scotland had no objection to the proposal for the conservation area building.

