Thieves smash Dundee taxi window with rock to steal cash

A small boulder was used to smash the window of the cab on Hilltown during Monday morning.

By James Simpson
A lout used a boulder to smash their way into a taxi on Hilltown, Dundee. Image Police Scotland
A lout used a boulder to smash their way into a taxi on Hilltown, Dundee. Image Police Scotland

A Dundee taxi driver lost a morning’s earnings after a smash-and-grab raid on his cab.

Police have launched an investigation after a boulder was used to gain entry to a Peugeot Horizon on Monday morning.

A taxi moneybag containing around £60 was taken during the incident on Hilltown near the junction with Dudhope Street.

The taxi driver, who did not wish to be named, said he had been at JD Gyms in Dundee when the incident happened.

The boulder in the footwell of the car. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “I’d been in at the gym at the Wellgate Shopping Centre just before 6am.

“I’ve come back to the taxi and seen the driver side window had been damaged at around 7.25am.

“There was a small boulder in the rear seats amongst the smashed glass.

“I’ve looked in and they’ve taken the taxi float of around £60.

“One of the neighbours confirmed they’d heard a bang at around 6.30am.

“It’s frustrating this has happened.

“I’ve got school contracts and also deliver the meals which had to be reorganised.

Shattered glass was scattered around the cab. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Thankfully I was able to get an alternative taxi and get back to work this afternoon.”

A police spokeswoman said officers were at the early stage of their investigation.

She said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a vehicle on Hilltown, Dundee around 7.35am on Monday March 17.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Conversation