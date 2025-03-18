EXCLUSIVE: Dundee City Council gave Raac campaigners incorrect data on affected homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee City Council gave Raac campaigners incorrect data on affected homes

The mistake resulted in the wrong figures being passed to the Scottish Parliament for an evidence session on housing.

Wilson Chowdhry protesting at a Raac campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Dundee City Council supplied Raac campaigners with incorrect information regarding how many homes in the area were affected by the crisis.

The local authority made the mistake in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the UK Raac Campaign Group seeking to know how many individual properties contained the defective concrete.

The error was only discovered after The Courier questioned the council on the two different datasets being presented.

By that time the numbers had already been included in multiple representations to the Scottish Parliament for different committees, including an evidence session with the housing minister Paul McLennan.

In the FOI response, Dundee City Council said 975 properties were affected.

However, they now claim some of the homes were counted twice and the real figure is 887.

As The Courier exclusively revealed on Monday, this figure means Dundee has the highest number of Raac homes in Scotland.

‘It is deeply concerning’

Wilson Chowdhry, UK Raac Campaign Group leader, was scathing of the local authority’s mistake and impact it will have on his representations to the Scottish Government.

Wilson Chowdhry in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “It is deeply concerning that Dundee City Council has significantly overreported the number of Raac-affected properties in their constituency.

“This error is particularly troubling given that I have already shared the incorrect data with the Scottish Parliament.

“Not only am I perplexed that such a glaring mistake has occurred, but I am also disappointed that neither I nor the volunteer who obtained the data has received an apology and were informed by a news reporter.

“Furthermore, we collected this data specifically to support our Scottish Parliament petition, aiming to provide a more accurate representation of the scale of Scotland-wide concerns.”

Trapped by Raac campaign needs your help

With Dundee at the epicentre of the issue, The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign with the help of residents and Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell.

Homeowners and tenants need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.

Leader of the Dundee campaign branch, Yvette Hoskins, will attend the Scottish parliament today (Tuesday) to give evidence on the crisis.

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell is supporting The Courier’s campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Explaining the error, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Unfortunately, some properties were double counted for the FOISA response.

“The information for FOISA answers is supplied to the council’s information governance service by colleagues in the relevant service area.

“In this case the information was collated and provided by neighbourhood services.

“The figures that have been consistently supplied and which were reported to the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee in May 2024 remain correct.”

