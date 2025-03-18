Residents ‘on edge’ after young girl ‘attacked’ by man in Dunfermline park

Residents living near a Dunfermline park say they have been left “on edge” after reports of a man attacking a young girl.

Police were guarding entrances to Rex Park after the incident was reported on Sunday afternoon.

Officers also carried out door-to-door inquiries on several streets after receiving reports of the assault.

The force has not revealed any more details about the nature of the attack – including who reported it, or the age of the girl – but says it is carrying out an “extensive investigation” to find out what happened.

Locals said fewer children appeared to be using the park on Monday afternoon – after news of the attack broke – with residents “feeling uneasy”.

One mum told The Courier she has stopped her kids from playing in Rex Park.

Dunfermline mum stops kids playing in Rex Park after ‘attack’

She said: “There were police at every entrance to the park (on Sunday) and they were doing door-to-door.

“It puts my kids off, I am not letting my kids back into the park.

“It doesn’t put me off walking through so much as I don’t feel in danger but for the kids, definitely.

“I was just in shock when I heard about it – it is disgusting, in broad daylight.

“Hopefully they find out whoever it was.

“It puts me on edge for my kids’ sake.

“It was a bit different when I was growing up, you could be out until all hours and now you can’t even go to the park.”

One woman who lives on nearby Beveridge Street said she was shocked that the incident had happened during the day.

Fewer kids playing in Rex Park

She said: “It was bright daylight and there are always kids in the park, it is lovely.

“It is a shame that in full daylight on a Sunday somebody would do something like that – it’s horrible.

“One of the reasons we have CCTV, and a number of the others do, is because there was an attack in the park in the dark not that long ago.

“It made everyone quite uncomfortable.

“There have definitely been fewer kids in the park today, they’ve all just walked through and gone home.

“Usually at this sort of time, you can hear them having fun in the park.”

The woman also called for more lighting in the park at night and CCTV.

She added: “The park is open, you can see it from a lot of houses, so I wouldn’t – prior to Sunday – have thought anything of kids walking through the park in the afternoon.

“It does make you feel uneasy, especially when it is literally in your back garden.”

An 80-year-old Beveridge Street resident says she avoids the park now following recent incidents.

She added: “The police came to our door (on Sunday) night and this morning..

“It is horrible to hear a young girl was involved.”

Asked for further information on the incident on Monday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We don’t have anything further to add.”