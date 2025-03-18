Residents ‘on edge’ after young girl ‘attacked’ by man in Dunfermline park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents ‘on edge’ after young girl ‘attacked’ by man in Dunfermline park

One mum says she has stopped her children from playing in the park.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police carried out door-to-door inquiries in the Rex Park area on Monday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Residents living near a Dunfermline park say they have been left “on edge” after reports of a man attacking a young girl.

Police were guarding entrances to Rex Park after the incident was reported on Sunday afternoon.

Officers also carried out door-to-door inquiries on several streets after receiving reports of the assault.

The force has not revealed any more details about the nature of the attack – including who reported it, or the age of the girl – but says it is carrying out an “extensive investigation” to find out what happened.

Locals said fewer children appeared to be using the park on Monday afternoon – after news of the attack broke – with residents “feeling uneasy”.

One mum told The Courier she has stopped her kids from playing in Rex Park.

Dunfermline mum stops kids playing in Rex Park after ‘attack’

She said: “There were police at every entrance to the park (on Sunday) and they were doing door-to-door.

“It puts my kids off, I am not letting my kids back into the park.

“It doesn’t put me off walking through so much as I don’t feel in danger but for the kids, definitely.

“I was just in shock when I heard about it – it is disgusting, in broad daylight.

The entrance to Rex Park from Beveridge Street, where police were carrying out inquiries. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“Hopefully they find out whoever it was.

“It puts me on edge for my kids’ sake.

“It was a bit different when I was growing up, you could be out until all hours and now you can’t even go to the park.”

One woman who lives on nearby Beveridge Street said she was shocked that the incident had happened during the day.

Fewer kids playing in Rex Park

She said: “It was bright daylight and there are always kids in the park, it is lovely.

“It is a shame that in full daylight on a Sunday somebody would do something like that – it’s horrible.

“One of the reasons we have CCTV, and a number of the others do, is because there was an attack in the park in the dark not that long ago.

“It made everyone quite uncomfortable.

“There have definitely been fewer kids in the park today, they’ve all just walked through and gone home.

“Usually at this sort of time, you can hear them having fun in the park.”

Residents say more lighting is needed in Rex Park. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The woman also called for more lighting in the park at night and CCTV.

She added: “The park is open, you can see it from a lot of houses, so I wouldn’t – prior to Sunday – have thought anything of kids walking through the park in the afternoon.

“It does make you feel uneasy, especially when it is literally in your back garden.”

An 80-year-old Beveridge Street resident says she avoids the park now following recent incidents.

She added: “The police came to our door (on Sunday) night and this morning..

“It is horrible to hear a young girl was involved.”

Asked for further information on the incident on Monday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We don’t have anything further to add.”

