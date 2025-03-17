News Ronan Keating visits Perthshire hotel for son’s birthday celebrations The Boyzone star stayed at Gleneagles Hotel during his visit to Scotland. By Ellidh Aitken March 17 2025, 8:20pm March 17 2025, 8:20pm Share Ronan Keating visits Perthshire hotel for son’s birthday celebrations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5203944/ronan-keating-gleneagles-hotel/ Copy Link 1 comment Ronan Keating and son Jack at Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram Ronan Keating enjoyed a stay at a Perthshire hotel as he celebrated his son’s birthday. The singer paid a visit to Gleneagles Hotel during a trip to Scotland to mark the occasion. The former Boyzone star posted a series of images on Instagram alongside his eldest son Jack. The pair dined at The Birnam restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel where Jack was presented with a surprise birthday cake. Jack was surprised with a birthday cake. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram The pair enjoyed watching a game of rugby. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram Keating’s post on Instagram said: “Quick hop to Scotland to celebrate my eldest. “Jacko you are loved buddy. Far and wide and from the outside. “Storm (Keating’s wife) and I always got ya. Happy birthday Son. Proud of the man you are.” The Instagram post also shows the pair watching a game of rugby and Jack blowing out his birthday cake candles. The post included a video of Jack being surprised with a birthday cake. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram Keating also posted an image of a miniature Gleneagles Land Rover from their stay. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram Jack is one of Keating’s three children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly. Ronan Keating was one of several stars to visit St Andrews during The Open in 2022. Gleneagles Hotel hosted a welcome dinner for celebrities visiting Drummond House near Crieff last year as part of the Dior Cruise 2025 event.
