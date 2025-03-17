Ronan Keating visits Perthshire hotel for son’s birthday celebrations

Ronan Keating enjoyed a stay at a Perthshire hotel as he celebrated his son’s birthday.

The singer paid a visit to Gleneagles Hotel during a trip to Scotland to mark the occasion.

The former Boyzone star posted a series of images on Instagram alongside his eldest son Jack.

The pair dined at The Birnam restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel where Jack was presented with a surprise birthday cake.

Keating’s post on Instagram said: “Quick hop to Scotland to celebrate my eldest.

“Jacko you are loved buddy. Far and wide and from the outside.

“Storm (Keating’s wife) and I always got ya. Happy birthday Son. Proud of the man you are.”

The Instagram post also shows the pair watching a game of rugby and Jack blowing out his birthday cake candles.

Jack is one of Keating’s three children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Ronan Keating was one of several stars to visit St Andrews during The Open in 2022.

Gleneagles Hotel hosted a welcome dinner for celebrities visiting Drummond House near Crieff last year as part of the Dior Cruise 2025 event.