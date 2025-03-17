Ronan Keating visits Perthshire hotel for son’s birthday celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronan Keating visits Perthshire hotel for son’s birthday celebrations

The Boyzone star stayed at Gleneagles Hotel during his visit to Scotland.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ronan Keating and son Jack at Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram
Ronan Keating enjoyed a stay at a Perthshire hotel as he celebrated his son’s birthday.

The singer paid a visit to Gleneagles Hotel during a trip to Scotland to mark the occasion.

The former Boyzone star posted a series of images on Instagram alongside his eldest son Jack.

The pair dined at The Birnam restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel where Jack was presented with a surprise birthday cake.

Jack was surprised with a birthday cake. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram
The pair enjoyed watching a game of rugby. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram

Keating’s post on Instagram said: “Quick hop to Scotland to celebrate my eldest.

“Jacko you are loved buddy. Far and wide and from the outside.

“Storm (Keating’s wife) and I always got ya. Happy birthday Son. Proud of the man you are.”

The Instagram post also shows the pair watching a game of rugby and Jack blowing out his birthday cake candles.

The post included a video of Jack being surprised with a birthday cake. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram
Keating also posted an image of a miniature Gleneagles Land Rover from their stay. Image: Ronan Keating/Instagram

Jack is one of Keating’s three children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Ronan Keating was one of several stars to visit St Andrews during The Open in 2022.

Gleneagles Hotel hosted a welcome dinner for celebrities visiting Drummond House near Crieff last year as part of the Dior Cruise 2025 event.

Conversation