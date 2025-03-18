Police raid home on Dunfermline housing estate

Police have carried out a raid on a home in a Dunfermline housing estate.

A team of up to 20 officers targeted the property on Tern Road in the Duloch area of the city just after 9am on Tuesday.

Officers wearing protective gear entered the house.

It is understood there were at least two occupants inside at the time.

The raid is part of an investigation into the alleged supply of class A drugs.

The Courier was given exclusive access to the raid.

Reporter Neil Henderson, who was at the scene, said: “A convoy of four police vehicles left Dunfermline station just after 9am heading to a target address in Duloch.

“Arriving at the home, officers wearing protective armour immediately approached the front door before entering the property.

“Simultaneously. uniformed officers surrounded the house with more breaking through a gated passageway to secure the rear of the house.

“I could hear lots of shouts of ‘police’ and detectives rushed into the house with quite considerable force.

“Detectives remain at the scene.”

The Courier has contacted officers for an update on the raid.

We will add more information as we get it.