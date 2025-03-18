Police raid home on Dunfermline housing estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police raid home on Dunfermline housing estate

The Courier was at the scene as police probe the alleged supply of class A drugs.

By Neil Henderson
Police during the raid on Tern Road in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police have carried out a raid on a home in a Dunfermline housing estate.

A team of up to 20 officers targeted the property on Tern Road in the Duloch area of the city just after 9am on Tuesday.

Officers wearing protective gear entered the house.

It is understood there were at least two occupants inside at the time.

The raid is part of an investigation into the alleged supply of class A drugs.

Officers wearing protective gear at the raid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Courier was given exclusive access to the raid.

Reporter Neil Henderson, who was at the scene, said: “A convoy of four police vehicles left Dunfermline station just after 9am heading to a target address in Duloch.

“Arriving at the home, officers wearing protective armour immediately approached the front door before entering the property.

“Simultaneously. uniformed officers surrounded the house with more breaking through a gated passageway to secure the rear of the house.

Police in a briefing before the raid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
“I could hear lots of shouts of ‘police’ and detectives rushed into the house with quite considerable force.

“Detectives remain at the scene.”

The Courier has contacted officers for an update on the raid.

We will add more information as we get it.

