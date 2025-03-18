News Delays on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of breakdown Traffic heading into the city was backed up on Tuesday morning. By Finn Nixon & Ben MacDonald March 18 2025, 8:47am March 18 2025, 8:47am Share Delays on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of breakdown Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5204015/delays-a90-forfar-road-dundee-breakdown/ Copy Link 0 comment Traffic on the A90 Forfar Road heading into Dundee on Tuesday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Drivers faced delays on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of a breakdown on Tuesday morning. Traffic was backed up on the southbound approach to the city as far as the Emmock Road flyover. Earlier, Traffic Scotland reported that a vehicle had broken down near Fintry Drive. Drivers faced delays on Tuesday morning. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Dundee-bound traffic was backed up. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson The Courier’s reporter Ben MacDonald, who was caught up in the delays, said: “The traffic came to a sudden halt as I passed the Black Watch memorial statue, just before the Emmock Roundabout. “Traffic was then moving slowly on both lanes, with a further build-up caused by the traffic lights on Claverhouse Road/Fountainbleau Drive. “At one point, my satnav told me it was going to take half an hour to drive three miles.” The delays had started to ease just before 9am.
