Delays on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of breakdown

Drivers faced delays on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of a breakdown on Tuesday morning.

Traffic was backed up on the southbound approach to the city as far as the Emmock Road flyover.

Earlier, Traffic Scotland reported that a vehicle had broken down near Fintry Drive.

The Courier’s reporter Ben MacDonald, who was caught up in the delays, said: “The traffic came to a sudden halt as I passed the Black Watch memorial statue, just before the Emmock Roundabout.

“Traffic was then moving slowly on both lanes, with a further build-up caused by the traffic lights on Claverhouse Road/Fountainbleau Drive.

“At one point, my satnav told me it was going to take half an hour to drive three miles.”

The delays had started to ease just before 9am.