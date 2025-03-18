Delays on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of breakdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delays on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of breakdown

Traffic heading into the city was backed up on Tuesday morning.

By Finn Nixon & Ben MacDonald
Traffic on the A90 Forfar Road heading into Dundee on Tuesday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Drivers faced delays on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of a breakdown on Tuesday morning.

Traffic was backed up on the southbound approach to the city as far as the Emmock Road flyover.

Earlier, Traffic Scotland reported that a vehicle had broken down near Fintry Drive.

Drivers faced delays on Tuesday morning. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Dundee-bound traffic was backed up. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The Courier’s reporter Ben MacDonald, who was caught up in the delays, said: “The traffic came to a sudden halt as I passed the Black Watch memorial statue, just before the Emmock Roundabout.

“Traffic was then moving slowly on both lanes, with a further build-up caused by the traffic lights on Claverhouse Road/Fountainbleau Drive.

“At one point, my satnav told me it was going to take half an hour to drive three miles.”

The delays had started to ease just before 9am.

